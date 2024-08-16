Warning: There are spoilers ahead!

Usually, movies are an entertaining medium for escapism and distraction. Sometimes, though, movies can be very, very sad. Whether they're making a poignant and powerful point about suffering and how it relates to the human condition, like Dancer in the Dark, or just trying to get as many tears out of viewers as they possibly can, like Never Let Me Go, films that pride themselves on being heartbreaking tend to be an unforgettable experience.

When a movie is sad, it typically pairs that emotion with a soul-crushing conclusion to go along with it. However, a few directors have tried something even more challenging: to deliver a gut-wrenching film and then close it with a happy ending. It's not easy to make such a denouement feel earned and satisfying, but if done right, it can make the whole experience worth every single used tissue. These are the saddest movies that end on a positive note. Their conclusions don't erase everything that came before, but they still leave their audiences with an uplifting message.

10 'Empire of the Sun' (1987)

Directed by Steven Spielberg

He may be best remembered for his delightfully entertaining and well-made blockbuster films, but it's good to remember that Steven Spielberg has made a few heartbreaking movies throughout his career. One such movie is Empire of the Sun, a WWII coming-of-age drama where a young English boy named Jim struggles to survive under the Japanese occupation of China.

Christian Bale, who was thirteen at the time, is terrific in the lead role. He exceptionally sells the part of this kid going through all sorts of harrowing ordeals over a two-and-a-half hour runtime until the ending finally reunites him with his parents, who he was violently separated from at the start of the story. It's a satisfying ending in typical Spielberg fashion, putting a nice cherry on top of one of the best WWII movies of all time.

9 'The Lost Weekend' (1945)

Directed by Billy Wilder

The era of Classic Hollywood between the '30s and '50s was a time characterized by several genres, two of the most prominent ones being the melodrama and the film noir. The Lost Weekend is one of the most memorable entries in both genres, telling the desperate life story of a chronic alcoholic going on an intense four-day drinking binge. It was an unprecedentedly open treatment of a highly taboo topic at the time, but dealing with taboo topics was auteur Billy Wilder's specialty.

The Lost Weekend is a heartbreaking story of alcoholism that pulls no punches with its evocative score, painfully sincere script, and outstanding lead performance by Ray Milland. One of only three films that have ever won the Best Picture Oscar and Cannes's Palme d'Or, it has no shortage of masterfully crafted scenes that only elevate its potency. It ends with the protagonist determined to write a novel about his bender, dropping his cigarette in his drink to render it undrinkable. Some may call it overly cheesy or optimistic, but that doesn't make the ending any less satisfying and empowering for those who have struggled with alcohol addiction.

8 'It's a Wonderful Life' (1946)

Directed by Frank Capra

Easily one of the best movies of the 1940s, It's a Wonderful Life is far more than just the quintessential Christmas classic. It's about an angel sent from Heaven to help a deeply depressed businessman realize the value of his existence by showing him what the world would have looked like if he had never been born. As emotional as it is entertaining, it's one of the most perfect fantasy dramas ever made.

Not unlike The Lost Weekend, It's a Wonderful Life deals with surprisingly dark subject matter for a '40s film, focusing on a protagonist who's led to suicidal intentions on Christmas Eve of all days. The whole movie is full of disappointment, drama, and profound poignancy, but it culminates with the lead character coming back to his reality with a newfound appreciation for his family, friends, and self-worth. It's the very definition of an uplifting ending and the perfect way to wrap this story about how important a single life can be.

7 'My Life as a Zucchini' (2016)

Directed by Claude Barras

One of the saddest, darkest animated movies ever made, the Swiss-French film My Life as a Zucchini is about a boy named Courgette who accidentally kills his abusive mother. He is then sent to an orphanage, where he learns the meaning of trust and true love. Its admittedly and surprisingly dark premise is handled with such care and love that the movie becomes one of the most powerful cinematic experiences the whole family can share.

Though the air of poignancy that fills the story's foundations is present throughout the 66-minute runtime, My Life as a Zucchini is also filled with uplifting moments and tear-worthy scenes of beauty. In the end, Courgette and his friend Camille are taken in by a foster dad, still keeping in touch with the other kids at the orphanage. This conclusion makes every bit of sadness that the audience may have been put through earlier worth every tear.

6 'The Pursuit of Happyness' (2006)

Directed by Gabriele Muccino

One of the first movies that would come to the average movie viewer's mind when thinking about the concept of heartbreaking films with happy endings would be The Pursuit of Happyness. It's a biopic drama about Chris Gardner, a struggling salesman (today, a successful millionaire) who takes custody of his son as he's poised to begin a life-changing professional career.

Thanks to Will Smith's incredibly powerful lead performance, a script that balances melodrama with sincerity surprisingly well, and a feel-good tone that anyone should be able to enjoy, The Pursuit of Happyness is one of the most rewatchable Will Smith movies, despite how sad the majority of its narrative is. Anyone familiar with Gardner's real story should know that, by the time the credits roll, he's gotten his dream job and is set to become the prosperous businessman he is today. The fact that the movie was able to take a story with a predictably happy ending and still make it so compelling and sad is quite commendable.

5 'The Shawshank Redemption' (1994)

Directed by Frank Darabont

For many years, The Shawshank Redemption has been IMDb's #1 highest-rated film, deservedly so. Emotional, rousing, and oh-so-powerful, it's the tale of a banker wrongfully convicted of murder. In prison, he forms a friendship spanning over a quarter of a century with a hardened inmate, all while maintaining his innocence and struggling to remain hopeful through kindness and compassion alone.

Far from being a corny celebration of love, The Shawshank Redemption more than earns its happy ending. For most of its nearly two-and-a-half-hour runtime, it's a deeply sad story full of injustice and violence, where viewers are led to feel increasing weariness and decreasing hopefulness. This is crucial because the third act is one of the most triumphant in cinema, seeing both friends reuniting in Mexico to start a new life full of possibilities.

4 'The Iron Claw' (2023)

Directed by Sean Durkin

One of the most depressing movies of the last decade, The Iron Claw is a sports drama like no other. Based on the gut-wrenching, real story of the Von Erich wrestling family, it's a drama centered on the inseparable Von Erich brothers as they make history in the world of 1980s professional wrestling. Where most sports dramas follow a generic underdog structure, though, The Iron Claw tells a vastly different story full of tragedy and heartbreak.

If viewers didn't know The Iron Claw was based on a true story, they probably would find it far-fetched. The story of the Von Erichs is one of the saddest in the world of sports, and Sean Durkin handles the subject matter with such love and compassion that the film always feels earnest, never manipulative or exploitative. As such, when Kevin (the only surviving Von Erich brother) finally allows himself to break down crying in the end, only to be consoled by his children, there's bound to be not a single dry eye in the house. It's not a victorious ending by any means, but it does leave a beautiful ribbon of joy and catharsis in an otherwise super-bleak drama.

3 'Capernaum' (2018)

Directed by Nadine Labaki

One of the bleakest dramas ever made, Capernaum is about a 12-year-old boy from the slums of Beirut, Lebanon, who, while serving a 5-year sentence for a violent crime, sues his parents for neglect. Though told from the perspective of a young boy, Capernaum is as dark, mature, and raw as movies come. Sprinkled as it may sometimes be with small glimmers of hope, it's a depressing movie through and through.

Nadine Labaki, working with non-professional actors and with a relatively limited budget, creates a movie with tremendous emotional power that, while uncomfortable to watch, is an absolute must-see. Thankfully, it's not all pain and suffering. In the end, protagonist Zain finally gets an ID card. When they're taking his picture, he cracks the only smile that viewers ever see from him throughout the movie, and it truly feels like things will get better for this innocent boy who's fallen victim to adults' conflicts and flawed systems.

2 '12 Years a Slave' (2013)

Directed by Steve McQueen

One hundred and thirty-three minutes of raw, heartbreaking emotion, 12 Years a Slave tells the true story of Solomon Northup, a free Black man from upstate New York who's abducted and sold into slavery in the antebellum United States. It's one of the most insightful, potent, and masterfully made films about this period in U.S. history, anchored by the numerous exceptional performances and Steve McQueen's usual phenomenal direction.

A whopping 21 biopics have won the Best Picture Oscar, and this is one of the best. Its brutality is unflinching, its fidelity to real life is heartbreaking, and its depictions of cruelty and prejudice are extremely hard to watch. Nevertheless, 12 Years a Slave is essential viewing, made easier by the fact that it's so extraordinarily made. On top of that, its ending sees Northup reunited with his wife and children, which makes the harrowing journey audiences took to get to that point easier to digest and learn from.

1 'Schindler's List' (1993)

Directed by Steven Spielberg

Easily the most heartbreaking movie that Steven Spielberg has made — the kind of war movie that one can only watch once — Schindler's List is one of the best WWII dramas ever made, if not the best. It's based on the true story of Oskar Schindler, the German industrialist who, in German-occupied Poland during World War II, decided to leverage his position to save as many Jews as he could.

Though some may criticize Spielberg's magnum opus for taking some liberties with the source material and being a bit too simplistic and sentimentalist with its depiction of Schindler, the director still executed the story in such a way that it makes for one of the greatest films of all time. Uncommon for Holocaust films, this one has a relatively happy ending, showing the real Jewish people that Schindler saved visiting his grave in Jerusalem. Full of bittersweet power, unforgettable performances, and admirable craftsmanship, Schindler's List is probably the most heartbreaking movie with a positive ending that's ever been made.

