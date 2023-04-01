Betrayals made by characters in tv shows can be emotionally devastating. Even though it's just fictional, viewers are still the ones heartbroken when they see a beloved character being betrayed by someone they trust. Whether the character's trust was broken by someone they cared about, or they were even killed by them, the audience feels that significant blow.

From shows like You to Breaking Bad, there are tv shows that have given audiences the most shocking and unforgettable character betrayals. They show that even on television, the betrayal of the heart is still extremely heartbreaking.

10 Joe's betrayals to Bec 'You' (2018 - )

In You, Joe Goldberg (Penn Badgley) betrayed multiple people. In season one, his biggest betrayal was to his girlfriend Beck (Elizabeth Lail). While she believed that he is a caring and empathetic boyfriend, Joe was in reality, extremely possessive, violating Beck's privacy and watching her every move. Ultimately, he ended up killing her.

One of the reasons why Joe's betrayal was heartbreaking was mainly because Beck trusted and loved Joe, only to realize that he had betrayed her trust multiple times. On top of that, Joe's betrayal to Beck ended with a tragic ending where she ended up getting killed by someone she loved and trusted.

9 Jesse revealed to be spying on the New Directions - 'Glee' (2009 - 2015)

The New Directions in Glee had many bizarre performances. Just like any other music group, they have their rivals. The lead singer from their rival show choir, Jesse (Jonathan Groff) began dating Rachel (Lea Michele). However, it turned out that he was working as a spy to gather information about the New Directions, and was just using Rachel.

As Rachel had let herself become vulnerable and truly believed that Jesse cared for her, it was heartbreaking to see that he betrayed that trust. As a result of Jesse's betrayal, there were a lot of repercussions, and it led to multiple conflicts between the characters throughout the show.

8 Dwight's betrayal to Michael - 'The Office' (2005 - 2013)

Dwight (Rainn Wilson) had a great friendship with his boss, Michael (Steve Carell), however, there were times where he wasn't the greatest friend. One significant betrayal was when they were competing against each other for a promotion. Initially promising Michael to support and help him prepare for the interview, Dwight ends up telling the interviewers about Michael's shortcomings.

This betrayal was heartbreaking to fans because Michael and Dwight's friendship had always been the central part of The Office. It was hard to watch Michael's trust be broken, especially since he often relied on Dwight for guidance and support.

7 Ross Cheating on Rachel - 'Friends' (1994 - 2004)

Ross and Rachel were Friends most important will they/won't they couple, especially with the drama that derived from the whole "We Were On A Break" running gag. This started when Ross (David Schwimmer) cheated on Rachel (Jennifer Aniston) with another woman while they took a break from their relationship. Although fans have debated whether Ross cheated on Rachel, many agree that he still betrayed her.

Fans found Ross and Rachel's breakup due to Ross' betrayal heartbreaking because they were the show's central couple. It was also heartbreaking to see the romance they built shattered because of broken trust.

6 Red Wedding - 'Game of Thrones' (2011 - 2019)

The Red Wedding in Game of Thrones was one of the most memorable events in the show. It involved the massacre of major characters during Edmure (Tobias Menzies) and Roslin's (Alexandra Dowling) wedding. Major characters who were beloved by fans including Robb Stark (Richard Madden) and Catelyn Stark (Michelle Fairley) suffered from brutal deaths.

Other than fans watching the violent deaths of significant characters, they found The Red Wedding a heartbreaking betrayal because of how all the Starks' dreams were shattered. While this was a turning point that set the stage for the rest of the series, some fans find it hard to watch the Stark family and their allies be massacred.

5 Ezra's Secret Novel - 'Pretty Little Liars' (2010 - 2017)

Pretty Little Liars had many betrayals, including the reveals of their black-hooded baddies. However, one betrayal that deeply upset fans were the revelation that Ezra (Ian Harding) had been secretly investigating Aria (Lucy Hale) and the rest of the girls for a novel he was writing

Fans found this heartbreaking because Ezra was initially introduced as a charming teacher, who became a mentor and confidant for the girls. For him to be writing a book that chronicled their lives and secrets was beyond belief.

4 Dan is Gossip Girl - 'Gossip Girl' (2007 - 2012)

In the series finale of Gossip Girl, the anonymous blogger "Gossip Girl" was revealed to be Dan (Penn Badgley), and he was the one responsible for the rumors and scandals that plagued the main characters' lives.

This is a heartbreaking betrayal because Dan who was typically portrayed as a sympathetic outsider turned out to be manipulating and exploiting his friends for his own gain. This revelation also raised questions about why he would betray many of his friends, particularly his love interest, Serena (Blake Lively).

3 Nina Killing Jack's Wife - '24' (2001-2010)

In 24, Nina (Sarah Clarke) was a close friend and confidante of Jack Bauer (Kiefer Sutherland). Throughout the first season, Jack trusted Nina with sensitive information and often relied on her for support but that trust was devastatingly broken. Not only was she revealed to be the role working for a terrorist organization, but she also killed Jack's wife, Teri (Leslie Hope).

This was a heartbreaking betrayal because Nina was always shown to be a skilled and dedicated agent. The revelation that she had betrayed them all along was a significant blow to audiences. On top of that, the unexpected and tragic turn of events including Teri's death added to the sense of betrayal felt by fans.

2 Walter White betraying Jesse - 'Breaking Bad' (2008 - 2013)

Breaking Bad was one of those shows that were great, but audiences would never watch again. Walter White (Bryan Cranston) had betrayed Jesse (Aaron Paul) multiple times, but the most significant betrayal was when Walter orchestrated Jesse's arrest and eventual imprisonment.

Even though this wasn't the first time Walter betrayed Jesse, this betrayal was heartbreaking because it led to Jesse's imprisonment which has significant consequences for his life. It's devastating to see how Walter was willing to betray those closest to him in order to get what he wants.

1 Ben Linus Betraying John Locke - 'Lost' (2004 - 2010)

Lost had many iconic episodes that fans haven't forgotten. However, there are some episodes that are harder to watch, and one of them include Ben's (Michael Emerson) betrayal of John (Terry O'Quinn). Initially appearing to be John's ally, viewers learn that Ben has been manipulating him the whole time. In a shocking act of betrayal, Ben murders John.

For fans who loved John as a character, his death was a devastating blow. Viewers got to watch John go on a journey of self-discovery and are gutted to see it cut short by a senseless betrayal.

