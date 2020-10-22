Watch the ‘Hearthstone’ Fall Reveal Here!

Right now, on both Twitch and YouTube, Hearthstone Game Director Benjamin Lee is hosting Hearthstone’s Fall Reveal stream with several major announcements! From there, Game Designers Pat Nagle, John McIntyre, and John Yang will speak to each reveal in-depth with our host, Brian Kibler. Tune in for some very exciting news that you won’t want to miss!

Scholomance Academy Twitch Drops

On October 22, watch 15 minutes of the Hearthstone Fall Reveal on Twitch.tv/PlayHearthstone between 7:30 a.m. PT – 9:00 a.m. PT to get 1 Scholomance Academy card pack. Watch for at least 30 minutes total to get another one! Before you can receive awards, you’ll need to link your Twitch.tv and Battle.net accounts. Here’s how:

Log in or create an account on Twitch.tv.

Navigate to the Settings menu by clicking your account name in the top-right corner of the home screen.

Navigate to the Connections tab of the Settings menu.

Find the Battle.net section, then follow the instructions after selecting a region and clicking Connect.

When connecting accounts, be sure that you’re currently logged into the Battle.net account on which you’d like to receive your rewards.

The official rules for Twitch Drops can be found here.

Tune in and be the first to know what’s coming in the final phase of the Year of the Phoenix!