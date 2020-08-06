‘Hearthstone’s Latest Expansion Sends Players Back to School (Safely)

Great news for scholars of Hearthstone: Blizzard’s latest expansion “Scholomance Academy” is now live! You’d better get prepped because you’ve now got 135 new cards to study.

Here’s a breakdown of what’s available in the new expansion, courtesy of Blizzard:

DO A DOUBLE MAJOR – Scholomance Academy introduces 40 new Dual-Class Cards, which are usable by two classes. Every Hearthstone class is paired with two others—for a total of 10 combinations—and the cards for every Dual-Class pairing are designed to encourage strategies and highlight mechanics shared by both.

CARDS BURSTING WITH POTENTIAL – Minion and weapon cards with the new keyword Spellburst will trigger a powerful one-time only effect the next time you cast a spell.

HIT THE BOOKS – Studies are new spells that allow you to Discover a card immediately and also reduce the mana cost of the next card of that type you play. In Scholomance, dedicated study is rewarded with power!

BACK TO SCHOOL SPECIALS – Stock up on the essentials before the term begins with the Scholomance Academy Mega Bundle ($79.99 USD), which includes 80 Scholomance Academy card packs, five bonus Scholomance Academy Golden Card Packs, one random Scholomance Academy Golden Legendary card, the Kel’Thuzad Mage Hero, the Kel’Thuzad card back, and a Tavern Pass, which includes 4 Arena tickets. For those seeking extra credit, the Scholomance Academy Pre-Purchase Bundle is also available for $49.99 USD, which includes 55 Scholomance Academy packs, one random Scholomance Academy Golden Legendary Card, and the Kel’Thuzad card back.

Check out the previously released announcement trailer here: