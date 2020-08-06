‘Hearthstone’s Latest Expansion Sends Players Back to School (Safely)

Great news for scholars of Hearthstone: Blizzard’s latest expansion “Scholomance Academy” is now live! You’d better get prepped because you’ve now got 135 new cards to study.
Here’s a breakdown of what’s available in the new expansion, courtesy of Blizzard:
- DO A DOUBLE MAJOR – Scholomance Academy introduces 40 new Dual-Class Cards, which are usable by two classes. Every Hearthstone class is paired with two others—for a total of 10 combinations—and the cards for every Dual-Class pairing are designed to encourage strategies and highlight mechanics shared by both.
- CARDS BURSTING WITH POTENTIAL – Minion and weapon cards with the new keyword Spellburst will trigger a powerful one-time only effect the next time you cast a spell.
- HIT THE BOOKS – Studies are new spells that allow you to Discover a card immediately and also reduce the mana cost of the next card of that type you play. In Scholomance, dedicated study is rewarded with power!
- BACK TO SCHOOL SPECIALS – Stock up on the essentials before the term begins with the Scholomance Academy Mega Bundle ($79.99 USD), which includes 80 Scholomance Academy card packs, five bonus Scholomance Academy Golden Card Packs, one random Scholomance Academy Golden Legendary card, the Kel’Thuzad Mage Hero, the Kel’Thuzad card back, and a Tavern Pass, which includes 4 Arena tickets.
For those seeking extra credit, the Scholomance Academy Pre-Purchase Bundle is also available for $49.99 USD, which includes 55 Scholomance Academy packs, one random Scholomance Academy Golden Legendary Card, and the Kel’Thuzad card back.
Check out the previously released announcement trailer here:
On behalf of Headmaster Kel’Thuzad and the rest of our faculty, we’re thrilled to welcome you to Scholomance Academy, the fabled college of magic (and the title and setting for the newest Hearthstone expansion) where knowledge is power, students are brimming with magical potential, and rumors abound of vile things lurking beneath the school grounds… Class will officially be in session in early August with the arrival of 135 all-new cards designed to supercharge the game with sorcerous synergies and dazzling displays of arcane splendor!