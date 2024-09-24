Physical media isn’t dead, at least not in the Heartland. The aptly named Canadian family drama is releasing Season 17 on DVD. The show is based on the best-selling series of books, created by Lauren Brooke. The franchise's debut novel, Coming Home, was released in 2000 and follows Amy Fleming as she helps mistreated horses heal on her Virginia ranch. The television series, Heartland, debuted in 2007 and is set in Alberta, Canada, as the Fleming family forges relationships that last a lifetime, as indicated by the synopsis for the season.

"Amy and the rest of the “Heartland” family know better than most that while dreams can sometimes come true, more often life goes in unexpected directions. In season 17, the Bartlett-Fleming family finds themselves excited for the future and ready to embrace new adventures, challenges, and relationships. But no matter how much things change, Amy, Lou, Jack, and Tim continue to fight for what they believe in while staying rooted in the land that has been in the Bartlett-Fleming family for generations."

Released by Lionsgate, the 17th season of the surprisingly feminist series will come out on November 5. Starring Amber Marshall, Michelle Morgan, Chris Potter, and Shaun Johnston, the season features the landmark 250th episode of the series. Fans can purchase the DVD at an estimated price of $39.98.

‘Heartland’ Fans Can Get Ready For Season 18

Airing for nearly two decades on television, Heartland’s impressive run is rarely seen outside of crime procedurals. Heartland is a procedural in itself, but instead of solving crimes or medical cases, the family drama heals sick animals. The repetitious formula, in addition to the family drama and relationships, makes the series a smash hit for many. Heartland’s release on Netflix introduced the series open to even more viewers who anticipate the upcoming season. Season 18 is slated to release in Canada in the fall of 2024, while U.S. viewers can expect it to hit streaming services in 2025. Marshall will return as lead character Amy Fleming, with Morgan reprising her role as Amy’s sister Lou.

The light Western series has amassed a massive fanbase due to its comforting material. Many U.S. series have operated under similar parameters, with shows set in small rural communities. Most notable is Netflix’s Virgin River, which stars Alexandra Breckenridge as a nurse who escapes to the titular area to deal with the grief from her past. Both series are easy to consume and have lead to many seasons of life, love, and family.

The 17th season of Heartland will be available for purchase at local retailers on November 5, but you can pre-order it from Walmart now.

