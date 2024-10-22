For U.S. fans looking forward to the premiere of Heartland Season 18 after almost a year of counting down, there’s finally good news and, sadly, bad news. The good news is that the season has wrapped filming, which was announced about a month ago; however, TV Insider reports that new episodes have already debuted in Canada, but not in the U.S. The new installment premiered on Canada’s CBC TV on October 6, but there have been zero updates on when viewers outside of Canada will get to see it.

Considering that Season 17 of the dramedy series, which last aired on December 3, 2023, premiered in the U.S. about six months after debuting in Canada, Season 18 will likely arrive on streaming platforms in the U.S. in 2025. At the moment, a couple of streamers have Heartland featured in their catalogs, including Peacock and Tubi, which have the first 14 seasons; Prime Video, which has the first 15 seasons; and Netflix, which has the first 16 seasons.

As fans know, Heartland has been in existence for nearly two decades, since it launched in 2007. Amber Marshall leads the series as Amy Fleming and returns in Season 18, alongside Shaun Johnston (Jack Bartlett), Michelle Morgan (Lou Fleming), Chris Potter (Tim Fleming), Kerry James (Caleb Odell), Jessica Steen (Lisa Stillman), Ruby and Emmanuella Spencer (Lyndy Borden), Baye McPherson (Katie Fleming Morris), Michelle Nolden (Jessica Cook), Drew Davis (Logan), and Spencer Lord (Nathan Pryce Jr.).

There Are New Threats in ‘Heartland’ Season 18

Image via CBC

This new Heartland chapter sees the titular ranch at risk as it goes through the worst drought they've ever dealt with. There's also another threat in the season, which Marshall previously revealed as the neighboring Pryce Beef ranch. Teasing what’s to come, she said:

“They are selling beef to a lot of the same venues that we would be. It’s head-to-head rivalry with your next-door neighbor, and that’s why Lou steps up and tries to use her business background to make a go of the profitable side of the ranch.”

The TV star also noted that her character is “stuck in the middle” of the rivalry:

“Amy is becoming very close with Nathan, who is the neighbor they are in direct competition with. So, of course, that doesn’t sit well with Amy’s family, and it causes some ups and downs in the relationship with him and the family, and she is stuck in the middle of it.”

Heartland Season 18 has yet to arrive in the U.S.; Season 17 will be available on DVD on November 5.