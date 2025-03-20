This article covers a developing story. Continue to check back with us as we will be adding more information as it becomes available.

After waiting for what seems like forever, the latest season of this heartwarming drama series is finally coming to the U.S. In an exclusive report from TV Insider, Heartland Season 18 has found a streaming home on UP Faith & Family and is the only place fans will be able to stream it until early next year. The season will be available to watch on the streamer starting Thursday, April 17, with the platform adding new episodes weekly until the fifth one, which will have a subsequent four-week break.