The Big Picture Heartland offers a refreshing change from Yellowstone's intense drama and violence - focused on family, horses, and heartwarming stories.

The show's longevity, like classic Westerns, has retained original cast members through 18 seasons, providing consistent, wholesome entertainment.

Heartland's engaging characters, led by Amy and Jack, create a welcoming and emotive atmosphere suitable for family audiences, distinct from Yellowstone.

Have you found yourself at all disappointed by Yellowstone? Do you love the ranch setting and the emphasis on horses but can't stand some of the violence? Or maybe you're just sick of all that Dutton family drama and want to watch a more functional ranch family as they fight off land developers, local rivals, and the threat of foreclosure? If any of that describes you, then the Canadian drama series Heartland might just be the perfect place to settle in and make yourself at home. Based on the acclaimed book series by Lauren Brooke, the CBC Television production started back in 2007 and has found a new audience in recent years as it became available on streaming via Netflix. If you love stories about horses and the horse girls who love them, then welcome to Heartland.

Heartland After a tragic accident claims her mother's life, teenager Amy Fleming, with her sister Lou and grandfather Jack, works to save their family's horse ranch in Alberta. They face numerous challenges, from financial troubles to personal struggles, while fostering Amy's talent for healing traumatized horses​. Release Date October 14, 2007 Cast Amber Marshall , Michelle Morgan , Shaun Johnston , Chris Potter , Kerry James , Gabriel Hogan , Aidan Moreno , Jessica Steen Seasons 17 Main Genre Drama Creator(s) Murray Shostak Story By Lauren Brooke Writers Lauren Brooke , Heather Conkie , Mark Haroun Network The CW , Up TV Showrunner Heather Conkie Expand

'Heartland' Is a Horse Drama That's the Exact Opposite of 'Yellowstone'

When Heartland began, it started as a family drama about a young woman named Amy Fleming (Amber Marshall), who had just been in a car accident that injured her and caused the death of her mother. Amy's sister Lou (Michelle Morgan), an attorney who returns from New York City, and her grandfather, Jack Bartlett (Shaun Johnston), help Amy get back on her feet just as newcomer Ty Borden (Graham Wardle) arrives at the ranch as part of a juvenile probation program. The two have a rough go at it initially but soon become friends with the promise of more (much more) as they work side-by-side to keep Heartland up and running. While their romance is a major part of the series, it's not always the main focus, and the show's later years have proven that. Unlike Yellowstone, which centers around grandiose land-grabbing plots and deep-seated hatred between siblings, Heartland kicks off with a tragedy but doesn't allow its inciting incident to define it.

The show is aimed toward family audiences rather than the usual prestige TV crowd. But more than that, the bond between woman and horse is the main focus of this Canadian staple, rather than Yellowstone's small plotlines dedicated to the ranching aspect of the narrative. The soap opera-ish feel to the Yellowstone is nothing compared to Heartland's optimistic, heartfelt, and often comedic nature, as the show prides itself on its ability to balance complex character drama with whatever weekly horse-related plot shows up next. This one can also be a real tear-jerker and doesn't pull its punches when tragedy and hardship strike. No, you won't find overly dramatic (and borderline unbelievable) sibling rivalries here, nor is the tone of Heartland anything like the Godfather-ish nature of the impressive Kevin Costner-led program. Rather, Heartland specializes in long-form family entertainment with breathtaking backdrops and genuinely likable characters that make us wonder why there aren't more shows like this today.

Call it "cutesy," "Hallmark," or whatever other dismissive label, but for Heartland, it's just a way of life — and one this series highlights particularly well. Although the show often appears on Up TV and other family-friendly platforms, that shouldn't dissuade audiences from giving Heartland its fair shot. Sure, some of the plotlines can be sappy and maybe even melodramatic (as if Yellowstone isn't), but the show does a fantastic job at giving its lead characters well-rounded arcs. Sticking to the traditional standalone model of television episodes, Heartland is less serialized than many other Western dramas of the day, giving it the breathing room necessary to focus more on character development, all while providing the audience an emotional anchor to keep them around. This is especially true of leading star Amy and her longtime love interest Ty, who are the main focus for so much of the series.

'Heartland's Impressive Cast Keeps Us Coming Back for More

Image via CBC

Undoubtedly, like the best television productions, the reason to dive deep into Heartland is because of the show's fun batch of characters. From the mouthy Mallory (Jessica Amlee) to the honorable veterinarian Scott (Nathaniel Arcand), the fictional town of Hudson has plenty of interesting (and conflicting) personalities to go around. Of all of them, though, the Heartland family patriarch Jack Bartlett is probably the most notable. Shaun Johnston brings a Sam Elliot-like quality to the show and is always willing to set our favorite cast members on a better path. Jack believes that just about everybody (except maybe the girl's estranged father, Tim, played by Chris Potter) can change and better themselves, and his bond with Ty in the show's early years only solidifies that. Jack is the type of grandfather that everyone wishes they had, sort of like Heartland's own resident wiseman who pushes everyone else to greatness. Jack Bartlett is certainly no John Dutton, but he's the type of honest and trustworthy rancher you'd actually want by your side.

Of course, Amy is still our leading heroine, and Heartland is primarily her story. Just like the books on which the show is based, Amy is the lens through which we see all of Heartland, Hudson, and this fictional world. From the get-go, the running joke is that Amy is not a horse whisperer but rather a horse listener like her mother was. She waits for the horses to tell her what sort of help they need, and once she discovers it, she can make them do practically anything. It's this gift that the entire Heartland ranch is built around, and although they launch their re-vamped horse rescue initially based on their mother's reputation, Amy becomes just as proficient a horse trainer as there ever was. Despite being only a teenager at the start of the series, we grow up with the character as she matures quickly into adulthood and later motherhood by the time the show's season count hits double-digits. Her romance with Ty (another character we watch grow up, mature, and become the type of man many aspire to be) is the show's emotional backbone, and it carries the Canadian series well through its most recent season — even in the absence of certain cast members.

Though Amy, Ty, and Jack are easily the most lovable characters in Heartland, others are just as vital to the narrative. Amy's sister, Lou, is the financial and political guru of the show (bringing an East Coast flair back with her to rural Canada). Their initially estranged father, Tim, has quite a compelling redemption story as he learns to be a better and more attentive father. Their stories, which often intersect, create most of the family quarrels on the show (though theirs pales in comparison to Yellowstone's Duttons, who could often be considered more akin to villains at times). Recurring characters like Caleb Ordell (Kerry James) and Ashley Stanton (Cindy Busby) — who have quite the romance of their own in the show's earliest years — help enlarge the community of Hudson but are more than just one-dimensional foils for our heroes. While other citizens of Hudson deserve our praise and attention, it's the steadfast core cast convincing us to binge the next episode of Heartland again and again.

This Canadian Ranch Drama Is Still Going to This Day

Close

Of course, another reason that Heartland is often set apart from many contemporary Western dramas is the show's longevity. Like the Westerns of old, such as Gunsmoke, Bonanza, and Rawhide, Heartland exceeded all expectations by soldiering on when many of its initial peers either ended or were canceled. It even surpassed Street Legal as the longest-running one-hour Canadian drama of its time (a record no other Canadian series has yet to beat). Having aired 17 seasons as of December 2023, with Season 18 expected to premiere sometime in 2024, Heartland has impressively retained a vast majority of its original cast. While many characters have come and gone (occasionally returning as guest stars), leading ladies Amber Marshall and Michelle Morgan have stuck with the show since the pilot, as have Shaun Johnston and Chris Potter, who show no signs of slowing down.

Much to fan dismay, the one major cast member to leave the series for good, Graham Wardle, did so during the show's 14th season, and it turned Heartland into a very different show. Some might consider that a bad thing, like what's happening in Yellowstone following Kevin Costner's exit, but that wasn't actually the case here with Heartland. It was still sad, sure, and watching the way the show changed without him has been hard, but let's just say that Heartland has persevered through it, and Wardle's exit opened the door for a new era of the Canadian drama. (Though, if you wanted to end with Season 13, it's a pretty satisfying way for Heartland to go out.) Of course, some consider the show to have found a new life in light of Wardle's departure, a hope that most Yellowstone fans can't claim the same for with Costner bowing out. For the sake of the folks looking to try this one out, we won't say more than that.

If you're looking for a show full of family, drama, horses, and breathtaking landscapes, then Heartland is probably the series for you. While it won't be everyone's cup of tea, those who think Yellowstone might be a bit, well, too much will likely enjoy this beloved series. It takes a lot of work to keep a television program going for almost two decades, and if Heartland has proven anything, it's that it has the conviction to continue no matter what obstacles come in the way. You don't get to 250 episodes without some grit and determination, and Heartland has plenty to go around. Well, that and a pretty catchy theme song ("Dreamer" by Jenn Grant), which you'll have stuck in your head for weeks on end.

Heartland is available for streaming on Netflix in the U.S.

Watch on Netflix