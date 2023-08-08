The second season of Alice Oseman's Heartstopper has left viewers utterly spellbound. Set against a backdrop of heartwarming relationships and personal growth, the season dives deeper into the lives of the beloved teen characters, especially its main pairing Charlie (Joe Locke) and Nick (Kit Connor).

Heartstopper’s second season introduces new characters and enriches the narrative of familiar faces. The characters vary in likability, yet each undergoes a profound character development arc that strikes a chord with many viewers. From the bold and expressive Sahar (Leila Khan) to the resilient and compassionate Darcy (Kizzy Edgell), the show’s characters masterfully portray the intricacies of friendship, love, and self-discovery.

10 Ben Hope

In the show, Ben (Sebastian Croft) starts as a character many will find unlikable due to his behavior towards Charlie. He was seen initially fooling around with Charlie, but the beloved main character started to pull away once he realized that Ben does not fully accept himself and intended to hide their connection for good.

RELATED: The Best LGBTQ+ Animated Movies, Ranked

However, as the layers of his story unravel, we discover the complexities beneath his actions. Ben's struggle with his own identity and external pressures becomes evident, shedding light on the reasons behind his behavior. But while some characters may feel for Ben after learning about his internal conflicts, his actions towards Charlie remain unacceptable.

9 Sahar Zahid

Sahar is a new character that appears in the second season of Heartstopper. She’s a student from Truham Grammar School who’s seen hanging out with Heartstopper’s tight-knit friend group. She’s known for being a bold and supportive friend, as seen with her happily congratulating Elle after she gets accepted into Lambert Art School.

Audiences will likely gravitate towards Sahar as is fiercely expressive of her true self and encourages others to do the same. There’s also her friendship with Imogen (Rhea Norwood), which might blossom into a romantic one in future seasons of the show. Sahar's dedication to being authentic and standing up for her beliefs makes her a compelling character that resonates with the audience.

8 Imogen Heaney

Imogen is a supporting character in Heartstopper who is known for her boundless positivity and unwavering support for her friends. Despite being gotten stood up by Nick before their date, Imogen remains a loyal friend of his after Nick explains his side and tells her of his feelings towards Charlie.

Viewers will find it easy to like Imogen due to her genuine kindness and ability to find joy in the smallest moments. Imogen's cheerful demeanor and willingness to stand up for what's right make her endearing to the audience. One memorable instance is when she playfully encourages Charlie and Nick's relationship, which signifies that she’s a supportive ally of the two.

7 Darcy Olsson

Darcy's character journey in Heartstopper revolves around her internal conflict between her identity and societal expectations. While she’s most known for her vivacious and outgoing personality, she’s shown to have a complex and strained relationship with her mother.

RELATED: The Best Queer Couples From Disney Movies, Ranked

In the second season of the show, Darcy gets kicked out of her home as she fights with her mother over her wearing a suit for prom. Thankfully, Darcy can count on Tara (Corinna Brown) and her friends. For sure, there will be plenty of audiences, queer or not who will feel for Darcy and her desire for acceptance.

6 Tara Jones

In the show, Tara, along with her girlfriend Darcy, is the first student at Truham Grammar School who was friendly enough to get close to Elle (Yasmin Finney). Throughout the series, she provides a supportive and caring presence for her friends, often offering advice and being there for them when they need someone to talk to. Tara's story also includes her own romantic journey, particularly her developing feelings for Darcy.

Viewers will find that Tara's role as a loyal and understanding friend is essential to the group dynamic. She often provides a supportive ear and comforting presence for her peers. Tara's unwavering support for Darcy during challenging times shows her deeply compassionate nature and makes her a compelling presence in Heartstopper.

5 Isaac Henderson

Heartstopper is an admirable mainstream TV show that pushes for inclusion and diversity as it introduces the character of Isaac (Tobie Donovan), a core member of Charlie’s friend group who identifies as an aromantic and asexual person. Out of many of the characters in the show, the book-loving Isaac is perhaps the one who everyone feels most comfortable confiding in.

Isaac is honest and willing to confront his own feeling and limitations as seen with his conversations with his friends. He’s also incredibly wise as he gives excellent and insightful friend advice during his friend’s moments of vulnerability. After watching the show, many viewers of the show will most likely want to have a friend like Isaac in their lives.

4 Tao Xu

Tao (William Gao) is a core member of Charlie’s friend group who is fiercely protective of his friends. In the first season, Tao is shown to be dubious of Nick and Charlie’s friendship, going so far as telling Charlie that he’ll only get hurt in the end. But as Tao navigates his emotions and grapples with personal insecurities, he highlights the complexities of young love and the challenges of coming to terms with one's feelings.

RELATED: Modern Period Drama Movies and TV Shows Featuring LGBTQ+ Characters

Tao will likely find fans due to his vulnerability. His internal struggles and genuine efforts to understand his emotions make him a character that viewers can empathize with. Those who’ve seen the show will most likely appreciate Tao for his loyalty to his friends.

3 Elle Argent

In the show, Elle is defined by her creative spirit, kind-hearted nature, and pursuit of her artistic passions. Her story revolves around her dreams of attending art school, navigating relationships, and finding her place in the world. As Elle faces challenges and celebrates successes, she has her friends and her lover Tao to support her in her journey.

Elle is the friend group’s most supportive and caring friend who’s willing to go the extra mile for her loved ones. Fans of the show adore Elle due to her determination, talent, and understanding personality. To add to that, she has a cute romantic relationship with Tao that blooms throughout the show, making Heartstopper an LGBTQ+ romance show that focuses on more than one pairing.

2 Nick Nelson

Image via Netflix

As one of the main characters in the show, Nick is a standout character who has captured hearts with his endearing story. In Heartstopper, Nick is seen to be wrestling with his identity ⁠— a struggle that many queer people know all too well. His authentic portrayal of navigating his sexuality, while facing societal pressures, has surely struck a chord with audiences.

Nick is also commendable for his refusal to push Charlie away despite adversities. Their relationship evolves remarkably in the second season, marked by heartfelt moments that highlight their bond, especially during their trip to Paris. Nick's unwavering support for Charlie, even amidst his own challenges, makes Heartstoppera feel-good Netflix show that everyone should watch.

1 Charlie Spring

Image via Netflix

Charlie's journey in Heartstopper unfolds as a remarkable tale of self-discovery and growth. Initially wrestling with his own identity and grappling with the fear of societal judgment, Charlie soon figures out that he has nothing to be afraid of. His tender heart and unwavering support for his friends, especially Nick, paint him as a true gem in the show.

Charlie's battles with past bullying and self-doubt showcase his resilience. When he confides in Nick about his struggles with self-harm, it not only deepens their bond but also exemplifies Charlie's bravery in confronting his demons. His quest for love and acceptance connects strongly with viewers, especially when he finds it in a charming character like Nick.

NEXT: The 25 Best LGBTQ+ Movies of All Time, Ranked