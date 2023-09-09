Based on the bestselling books, Heartstopper is a new-age queer love story between two boys who come from different worlds. Set against the backdrop of a slightly homophobic high school, the story unfolds as we see Nick (Kit Connor) and Charlie (Joe Locke) discover their feelings for each other and come to terms with their sexuality. With them, their group of friends also navigates their individual issues to come out stronger on the other side.

The third season of the show was recently released on Netflix, and fans are loving the chemistry between the lead couple as they face unique challenges and work on their relationship. Not only that, there were some surprising romances sparking chemistry last season that we get to see further develop this season. Nick and Charlie have given us relationship goals with their heartwarming equation. Let’s recap their relationship and the other characters' best arcs as we take a look at the best episodes of Heartstopper, according to their IMDb scores.

Heartstopper Where to Watch stream

rent

buy Not available Not available *Availability in US Release Date April 22, 2022 Directors euros lyn , Andy Newbery Showrunner Alice Oseman Cast Olivia Colman , Kit Connor , Rhea Norwood , Yasmin Finney , Cormac Hyde-Corrin , Stephen Fry , Tobie Donovan , William Gao , Sebastian Croft , Kizzy Edgell , Chetna Pandya , Joe Locke , Jenny Walser , Corinna Brown , Fisayo Akinade Rating Seasons 2 Expand

15 "Meet" - Season 1, Episode 1 (2022)

IMDb Score: 8.3/10

Image via Netflix

The first episode of the show gives us a glimpse into the plot of the series while introducing Nick and Charlie in a meet-cute. We know from this instant that they don’t belong in the same world as Nick is a cool and popular guy, while Charlie is an introvert who has faced a lot of bullying.

Similar to the books, we see animations when sparks fly between the teen couple. Both of them realize in just one look that they have feelings for each other. Their chemistry is palpable from their first meeting, and we can’t help but wonder how their relationship is going to unfold.

14 "Out" - Season 2, Episode 1 (2023)

IMDb Score: 8.6/10

Image via Netflix

The new season begins with a wonderful episode that gives us exactly what we were waiting for—a look into Nick and Charlie’s relationship. After the day at the beach, they come to school in the mood for love and enjoy the initial days of a relationship.

New love is in the air and it enchants everyone around. Nick and Charlie can’t keep their hands off each other and want to kiss every chance they get. Moreover, seeing Charlie be so supportive and encouraging for Nick warms our hearts. It shows how important it is for people to come out as and when they want to.

13 "Family" - Season 2, Episode 2 (2023)

IMDb Score: 8.7/10

Image via Netflix

The love rollercoaster goes for a dive in this episode as parents come to school to meet the teachers and get a report on their kids’ performance. Charlie’s parents are disappointed to hear that he is behind in most subjects and has not submitted his coursework yet. On the other hand, Nick is thriving as usual and doing well in his studies.

Charlie’s parents ban him from seeing Nick until he does his coursework. But as they say, love finds a way. Charlie sneaks out to see Nick and make him feel better after a tough exam. They find solace in each other’s company, making them a TV couple worth rooting for.

12 "Crush" - Season 1, Episode 2 (2022)

IMDb Score: 8.8/10

Image via Netflix

As Nick and Charlie spend more time together, Charlie falls deeper into the quicksand of love with Nick, who everyone believes is straight. Many people believe he even has a girlfriend in the girls' school. It is quite sweet to see the duo match energies and Charlie hoping Nick likes him back.

On the other hand, Nick begins questioning his sexual identity and starts to wonder what it would mean to be in love with a boy. It is a powerful depiction of the turmoil that troubles people as they contemplate their preferences and come to terms with their sexuality.

11 "Friend" - Season 1, Episode 5 (2022)

IMDb Score: 8.9/10

Image via Netflix

With love, we see a pure friendship in this episode. As Nick chooses to spend time with Charlie over his date with Imogen, tensions start to rise between the two. Nick and Charlie stick together for the entire party, play games, and have fun. On the other hand, Tao (William Gao) is certain that Nick will hurt Charlie so he promises to protect him.

At the end of the episode, Nick confronts Imogen (Rhea Norwood) and confesses that he does not like her. It is great to see the show take into account each character’s feelings and not make a girl play the bad guy in a queer love story.

10 "Kiss" - Season 1, Episode 3 (2022)

IMDb Score: 9.1/10

Image via Netflix

After being up all night trying to figure out the truth behind his feelings, Nick begins a new day in utter confusion. Nick requests Charlie to accompany him to Harry’s (Cormac Hyde-Corrin) party. Charlie agrees even though he usually runs away from such situations.

At the party, Tara (Corinna Brown) confesses that she likes girls and expresses her desire to not hide it anymore. This gives Nick the power to confront his feelings and be true to who he is. He takes the leap of faith and kisses Charlie, making all the fans swoon with adoration. And it’s a delight to see Nick telling off Harry and other homophobic pricks too.

9 "Heat" - Season 2, Episode 5 (2023)

IMDb Score: 9.1/10

Image via Netflix

The Paris trip does its magic and ignites newer, stronger feelings in Nick and Charlie. They share a room but can’t sleep on the same bed, and in many ways, they think it’s better this way. In a very primal way, we see their care and affection come out for each other.

Nick and Charlie seem to be on the path of realizing that this is not some casual relationship. In the heat of the moment, Nick gives Charlie a hickey. The next day, everyone teases him about the same, and Nick sticks by his side and faces the comments with a boldness that surprises Charlie.

8 "Winter" - Season 3, Episode 5 (2024)

IMDb Score: 9.3/10

Image via Netflix

When Christmas morning rolls around, Charlie and Tori (Jenny Walser) are dreading the idea of dealing with abrasive comments from extended family members, especially so early in Charlie's recovery period. Palpable tension cloaks the family dinner, until Charlie can't handle it anymore and finds refuge at Nick's house. Before escaping, this episode briefly yet effectively addresses how under-appreciated and overlooked Tori's love for Charlie is. However, later at Nick's house, they make amends—it is an important milestone in their sibling relationship, especially after all the invisible support Tori had to give.

The episode also touches on exploring a sexual connection via Tao and Elle's (Yasmin Finney) relationship. At New Year's Elle learns to be vulnerable with Tao, trusting him to support her if any gender dysphoria hits while they are intimate. It is a sensitive subject handled thoughtfully and warmly by the show, firmly highlighting how much trust and faith has been established between the two lovers. — Jasneet Singh

7 "Sorry" - Season 2, Episode 7 (2023)

IMDb Score: 9.3/10

Image via Netflix

When Charlie’s family comes over for dinner at Nick’s house, he decides to finally come out to his dad. David (Jack Barton) acts like a total douchebag and blows the moment for Nick. In the end, Nick stands up to his dad and brother by expressing his love for Charlie and claiming he doesn’t care about their opinions.

Many fans must have resonated with this scene because they fear their parents will see them differently or not love them anymore after they tell them their truth. With this and the exhibition of Elle’s artwork, this episode was truly a turning point in the lead characters’ lives. Moreover, we finally see Charlie stand up to Ben (Sebastian Croft) and not forgive him for all the hurt he caused him. It must have been cathartic for him to get his feelings out and finally relax.

6 "Boyfriend" - Season 1, Episode 8 (2022)

IMDb Score: 9.3/10

Image via Netflix

Charlie feels pulled in two directions as Tao is upset with him and Nick is getting into fights because of him. But Nick does not give up and keeps fighting for them to be together. It is a wonderful episode as it shows how Nick is willing to do anything to be with Charlie. After the terrible situation with Ben, it was amazing for Charlie to see someone be happy with him too.

The episode ends with Nick surprising Charlie with a date by the beach where they ride swings and have a stirring conversation about their feelings for each other. Nick understands Charlie’s need to not hide anymore and agrees that they are boyfriends from then on. With his heart full and happy, Nick also decides to come out to his mother who takes it incredibly well and loves him more for his honesty.

5 "Together" - Season 3, Episode 7 (2024)

IMDb Score: 9.4/10

Image via Netflix

Nick and Charlie are ready to take the next step, but during this episode, they absolutely cannot find a moment for themselves. Traditionally, LGBTQ+ media has been perceived as overtly sexual and inappropriate, with high amounts of nudity, substance abuse, and violence. As such, Heartstopper's unique wholesome approach to the couple's sexual relationship is important and heart-warming.

The episode delves into the awkward, relatable, and hilarious side of being intimate for the first time, while emphasizing how important trust and friendship is to take that next step. Despite the light-hearted approach, it never diminishes the level of vulnerability required, even as Tao reveals how he and Elle are constantly learning each other's desires and bodies. — Jasneet Singh

4 "Apart" - Season 3, Episode 8 (2024)

IMDb Score: 9.4/10

Image via Netflix

Hearstopper's Season 3 finale hopefully wraps up Charlie's storyline with his eating disorder, as he is comfortable enough with Nick and his body to remove his shirt in front of him. Nick's immediate playful and loving response is completely perfect, ending the season with a light nudge into the future. Charlie's attitude about his mental health and compulsion is also resounding, as the show's measured and mature approach to it is maintained: he accepts that he will have bad days, but knows he can overcome them with his diverse support system.

Undertones of tension also reverberate through the finale on Nick's behalf, setting up a potential conflict for Season 4. He is enamored by a university that is a 4-hour drive away, but Charlie believes Nick is planning on staying local. Though he hasn't divulged his interest to Charlie yet, it seems that a future season could explore their independence within the relationship, as they learn about who they are without constantly being physically around each other. — Jasneet Singh

3 "Talk" - Season 3, Episode 3 (2024)

IMDb Score: 9.4/10

Image via Netflix

The third episode of Season 3 emerges in the wake of Nick's aunt's powerful words in Heartstopper: "Love can't cure a mental illness." Charlie has finally admitted that he has an eating disorder but is reluctant to seek help, leaving Nick uncertain of how to talk to him about it. During Nick's birthday trip to the zoo, Isaac (Tobie Donovan) also comes out as asexual and aromantic to the group, and Tao realizes he has been abandoning his friends after being perhaps too obsessed with romance.

As the episode title suggests, communication is a major theme here, and results in one of the more difficult conversations of the series: Charlie talks to his parents about his mental health. Many people would resonate with his reluctance and fears, as being vulnerable about personal struggles is hard, especially with parents who may not quite fully understand. It is also emotional to witness Nick figure out how to talk to Charlie without pushing him away. — Jasneet Singh

2 "Perfect" - Season 2, Episode 8 (2023)

IMDb Score: 9.4/10

Image via Netflix

After coming out to his parents, Nick feels confident enough to come out to the world. He adds a post on Instagram and tells his peers that he and Charlie are boyfriends. When Charlie sees the post, he is ecstatic beyond compare as he finally has someone in life who is proud to be with him and is not afraid to let the world know of their love.

Charlie’s experiences with Ben and his bullying left an indelible mark on him. So, this proud openness is new and exhilarating for him. At prom, Nick and Charlie have a good time with their friends and face weird comments from their peers together. They finally realize coming out is their choice, and they don’t owe anything to anyone. The gang goes back to Nick’s place and has an intimate party that everyone enjoys. We see Nick and Charlie on the verge of saying the three magical words, but the creators thought it best to keep the mystery alive and set up the next season's anticipation.

1 "Journey" - Season 3, Episode 4 (2024)

IMDb Score: 9.6/10

Image via Netflix

Halfway through Heartstopper's third season, the show amazed us with an emotional, mature, and profound episode that takes up a measured approach to discussing eating disorders and mental health. Episode 4 picks up from the difficult conversation Charlie has with his parents, kicking off an arduous and rollercoaster journey that is covered in the episode. Charlie decides to go to an inpatient facility, and across these months, both Charlie and Nick record their feelings and thoughts in their respective journals.

Split between both of the lovers, the episode's powerful impact stems from Locke's and Connor's gut-wrenching performances. It is also significant that the show not only shed light on the practical impacts of mental health and eating disorders, but also its effect on loved ones, resonating with both audiences. We watch how the situation has to become worse before it gets better, as Charlie lashes out and isolates himself, but also finds pockets of beauty, healing, and peace as he grows to rely on his support system. The episode truly proves how Heartstopper masters driving undercurrents of heart-breaking pathos while still enveloping us in a warm hug. — Jasneet Singh

NEXT: The Best 'Heartstopper' Characters, Ranked by Likability