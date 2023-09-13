The sincere impact of Heartstopper can not be understated. This is a show literally saving lives with its depiction of LGBTQ+ youth, highlighting the joy and compassion within those too often reduced to stereotypes. It has reframed what a romantic show could be, delivering wholesome yet bingeworthy television. In many ways, it is the 21st-century update to Friends we didn't know we needed.

With its talented cast of likable actors, comic book and series creator Alice Oseman has written some heartbreaking and heartwarming lines of dialogue, some of which balance both ends of that spectrum expertly. Connecting the audience to its material in a profoundly cinematic way, these are the ten best quotes from the first two seasons of Heartstopper.

10 "And bisexual people exist"

When Charlie (Joe Locke) began to fall for Nick (Kit Connor) at the beginning of Season 1, his optimism matched with his strong desire for romance instantly endeared him to all viewers. This line was spoken early in the show and showcased Charlie as an accepting lead protagonist for the rest of the ensemble cast to depend on.

Media so often has only looked at telling LGBTQ+ stories in a very limited capacity, with bisexuality being a difficult orientation to adapt into Hollywood storytelling given the choice for any such character to choose a heterosexual partner, as seen in Loki. Coming out of the gate with such a clear line reaffirming to the audience that Heartstopper would go beyond exploring one type of story was an incredibly important story beat early on.

9 "As your token straight friend, it’s my duty to remind you that sometimes people are straight"

But here comes Tao (William Gao) who offers a counterpoint to that first line. While everyone on this show seems to be somewhere on the Kinsey scale, Tao speaks these words out of fear that Charlie will be hurt once again, not wanting to see a repeat of when Charlie was bullied after he came out.

It's a funny line given the context of Nick's character arc in the first season, but this line also establishes the fierce loyalty Tao has to his friends. Whenever he stood up for Charlie or any of his closest peers, it was comforting and thrilling to watch.

8 "Talk about my brother like that again, and I'll end you"

Charlie's sister Tori (Jenny Walser) is a bona fide scene stealer. Her reserved quirky disposition has given her the opportunity to enjoy some excellent line readings, but there's a certain rush associated with her protection of her brother that ranks this quote above all the others.

While she floats in and out of scenes and there isn't much narrative time spent on her development, she represents a safety net of acceptance whenever she appears. She'll never challenge Charlie or his friends and is always looking out for them. Who could ask for a better sister?

7 "I want to believe in romance"

Isaac (Tobie Donovan) is a stellar example of taking a supporting character and providing them with the narrative avenue to grow into a distinct force in the story. Asexuality is yet another experience that does not really agree with Hollywood storytelling, yet in the competent hands of this cast and crew, Isaac's story is told with compassion and care.

This line embodies Isaac's struggle to understand himself, especially since he's one of the few characters not pre-ordained to be in a relationship from the first episode. His journey of picking his own wallflower off the wall was refreshing and meaningful to everyone who has felt confused and afraid of who they love.

6 "You don’t get to make me feel like crap anymore just because you hate yourself"

One of the show's central conflicts is between Charlie and Ben (Sebastian Croft), who are introduced to have some sort of relationship but one completely in the shadows because Ben has not come out publicly. This privacy allowed Ben to emotionally abuse Charlie, sending him into shock and fear any time they share the same space.

Despite Ben's own complicated path as he struggles with himself, it gives him no right to hurt those surrounding him. This is why Charlie saying this line to Ben was a show highlight, where his strength and confidence did all the talking.

5 "Well, when you don't figure out you're gay until your late 20s, you tend to miss out on those beautiful gay teenage experiences"

In the second season, the show introduced Mr. Farouk (Nima Taleghani), the stern educator at Nick and Charlie's school. While always ready to shout as loud as necessary to manage all the kids, he's a very sensitive soul who hides his true identity.

He shares this line with another teacher who is working on their school's Paris trip, Mr. Ajayi (Fisayo Akinade), after they see Nick and Charlie lost in their blissful romance. For many closeted individuals and those who did not come out during their teenage years, there is a loss of experience that's hard to recover from, as if a part of your life has gone missing irreparably. Thankfully, Mr. Ajayi is there to calm Mr. Farouk's worries, showing it's never too late to be open with who you are.

4 "I deserve to be appreciated"

What could operate as the underlying theme of the entire series, Tao's affirming line in Season 1 embodies a sentiment most people hope to embody. Tao struggled to see himself as an individual in the first season, being pulled in opposite directions to hold onto his friendship with Charlie as the possibility of his own romantic relationship with Elle begins to bloom.

Tao was a character many were taking advantage of, and his strong support would always be there. This line embodied that moment when a little selfishness is appropriate because it means you're telling yourself you matter enough to expect the best.

3 "I’m not like homophobic. I’m an ally"

What this line represents with its comedic framing is a shift in its gaze, centering this scene from the perspective of the LGBTQ+ characters. It's a small moment but speaks volumes about why this show feels so authentic to the LGBTQ+ experience.

2 "I think it surprised me how homophobic people were. I thought things were better nowadays"

The darkness inside those who are prejudiced never fails to surprise, especially for Charlie. Since the beginning of the series, he has defended himself against the onslaught of homophobia and hate, but it's completely different seeing his boyfriend Nick suffer a similar fate.

The show proved with this line that it wasn't afraid to speak the truth in regard to the bigotry that exists today for LGBTQ+ individuals. This series isn't all romance and levity, and this line gave the show a worthy tonal balance. The inclusion of this storyline only makes the greater moments rise farther because they have somewhere dark to rise from.

1 "I’m sorry if I ever made you feel like you couldn’t tell me that"

Many audiences discovered this series when they learned that Olivia Colman had a cameo in a new teen Netflix show. Curiosity was piqued, and from there, fans never turned back. But the Academy Award winner isn't just here for name recognition. She is the climax of the first season when Nick comes out to his mom, who without hesitation accepts him.

Her specific words are so meaningful, saying she's sorry if she ever made it difficult for Nick to live his truth. It's the kind of emotional respect any LGBTQ+ person would value above all else. There were surely no dry eyes once this scene reached its end.

