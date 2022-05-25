Netflix’s new teen rom-com series Heartstopper has captured the hearts of viewers around the globe since it premiered on April 22, 2022. The show, based on a graphic novel series of the same name by Alice Oseman, follows the relationship of Charlie and Nick, two students at an all-boys grammar school called Truham in a small English town. Charlie, Nick, and their friends navigate all the trials and tribulations of modern young adulthood including discovering their identities and exploring their first romantic relationships.

The series features prominent LGBTQ+ representation and has been applauded for its positive and genuine portrayal of a queer love story. After premiering, Heartstopper claimed a spot on Netflix’s Top Ten list for several weeks, and it has been "Certified Fresh" by Rotten Tomatoes. Fans adore the adaptation of Oseman’s graphic novels, so it’s no wonder why Netflix recently announced that it had been renewed for two more seasons!

Heartstopper features a talented young cast, and many of its stars are making their on-screen debuts in the series. Check out this guide to learn more about the actors that help bring this story to life.

Joe Locke as Charlie Spring

Heartstopper primarily follows Charlie Spring, played by Joe Locke. Charlie is a teenage boy who is one of the only out gay kids at his school. Charlie is often quiet and anxious, and he prefers to stick close to his best friends, Tao, Elle, and Isaac. After being outed, Charlie endured a year of bullying from his classmates, which has left him feeling pretty self-conscious. He is perfectly fine to just keep his head down and survive through another school year, but that plan goes out the window when Charlie begins a friendship with rugby player Nick Nelson. As they grow closer, Charlie begins to realize that Nick’s feelings toward him might not be as strictly platonic as he first thought.

Heartstopper is Locke’s first professional acting gig. He responded to an open call for auditions and beat out thousands of other actors for the role. The 18-year-old Isle of Man native recently presented the awards for best International and Single Drama at the BAFTA TV Awards. During a recent interview with The Independent, Locke shared that he wants to continue pursuing projects that can really speak to the audience, and he would love to even play the first gay Disney prince.

Kit Connor as Nick Nelson

Nick Nelson is played by Kit Connor. Nick is a star athlete on the rugby team at Truham and one of the more popular boys at the school. Nick and Charlie grow close after being assigned to sit next to each other in class, and Nick soon begins to see Charlie as his best friend. However, Nick begins to question if his feelings for Charlie are as platonic as he first thought, which leads to him going on a journey of self-discovery and acceptance throughout the season. Nick also has a close relationship with his mom Sarah, who is played by Oscar-winning actress Olivia Colman.

Connor first began acting professionally at just eight years old. He went on to land a recurring role in the CBBC series Rocket's Island as Archie Beckles and played the voice of Pantalaimon in HBO’s His Dark Materials. In 2019, he showed off his talent for singing as a young Elton John in the award-winning film Rocketman, which he starred in with actors Taron Egerton and Richard Madden.

William Gao as Tao Xu

William Gao plays Charlie’s long-time best friend, Tao Xu. Tao is a film lover who is intensely loyal to his friends. He is wary of Nick’s relationship with Charlie at first, but it all comes from Tao just wanting to protect his best friend from heartbreak. His friend group is one of the most important things in his life, which sometimes leads to Tao feeling a bit anxious about them drifting apart. But at the end of the day, they all love him as much as he loves them. Tao is extremely close with Elle in particular, and sparks begin to fly between the two friends as they spend more time together.

Gao also makes his TV debut in Heartstopper. Before joining the Heartstopper cast, he got his start in acting by performing on stage and was accepted to the National Youth Theatre in 2019. In addition to acting, Gao models, sings, and plays the piano. Gao and his sister, Olivia, are part of a musical group called Wasia Project. They recently released their debut EP titled how can i pretend?, which features four original songs.

Yasmin Finney as Elle Argent

Elle Argent is portrayed by Yasmin Finney. Elle is starting out at a new school after transferring from Truham to the girls school, Higgs, during year 11. Going to a new school means having to make all new friends, and Elle struggles to find her place at first. However, she begins to grow closer to two of her classmates, Tara and Darcy, and the girls become fast friends. Elle still stays in touch with her friends from Truham, and her friendship with Tao might even blossom into something more.

After starring in several theater productions, Finney landed her first on-screen role with Heartstopper. She told PinkNews how excited she was to play Elle and provide positive trans representation by telling her story. It was recently announced that Finney will play Rose in the upcoming 60th anniversary special of Doctor Who alongside the return of David Tennant and Catherine Tate.

Corinna Brown as Tara Jones

Corinna Brown plays Tara Jones, a student at Higgs. Tara reaches out to Elle and invites her to eat lunch with her and Darcy, and the three quickly become close friends. Tara has a bit of history with Nick as they shared a kiss when they were 13 which leads to several of their friends believing there is still a chance for romance between them. However, Tara is actually in a relationship with Darcy, and they have just been keeping their relationship private.

Brown has appeared in several projects including the 2012 film My Murder, which she starred in with fellow British actor John Boyega. In 2020, she graduated from the East15 Acting School at the University of Essex and recently got to celebrate her achievement after having had to finish her degree during lockdown. Brown is also a singer, dancer, and fight performer, and she has even trained in aerial acrobatics!

Kizzy Edgell as Darcy Olsson

Kizzy Edgell plays Darcy Olsson. Darcy is extroverted, energetic, and not afraid to be completely herself. She loves joking around with her friends, and she plays the trumpet in the school orchestra. Darcy was friends with Tara for several years before the two started dating, and they both became friends with Elle after she transferred to Higgs. Tara and Darcy also meet Nick and Charlie, and the two couples become fast friends.

Heartstopper is Edgell’s first TV appearance. In a video from Netflix, Edgell got to show off their talent for art while learning how to draw Nick and Charlie from series creator Alice Oseman alongside their castmates. The 19-year-old actor was juggling finishing their A-Levels while filming Season 1 of Heartstopper, and they are now pursuing a degree in psychology at university.

Sebastian Croft as Ben Hope

Ben Hope, played by Sebastian Croft, is one of Nick and Charlie’s classmates at Truham. At the beginning of the series, Ben is in a secret relationship with Charlie, but he’s not interested in much more than a quick meetup between classes. He desperately wants to keep their relationship hidden, even going so far as to pretend he doesn’t know Charlie at all in public. Charlie initially believes they will one day have a real relationship, but he realizes Ben is just using him after seeing Ben kissing a girl outside the school. Ben becomes one of the central antagonists in the show after Charlie refuses to meet with him anymore.

Croft started acting on stage at a young age. He made his West End debut in Oliver! and went on to play Gavroche in Les Misérables and Tommy in Matilda. He also returned to Oliver! later on to play the titular role. Croft’s TV debut was in the role of young Ned Stark in HBO's Game of Thrones, and he has since appeared in other series including Penny Dreadful and Doom Patrol.

Jenny Walser as Tori Spring

Charlie’s older sister, Tori, is played by Jenny Walser. Tori is quiet, sarcastic, and a touch cynical at times. She cares deeply about her little brother, and she’s always there to offer up some sisterly love and advice when he needs it. Tori is the main character in Oseman’s debut novel, Solitaire, which follows her reluctant friendship with a boy named Michael as she helps him in his investigation of a local prank group called Solitaire.

Before Heartstopper, Walser appeared in an episode of the historical drama Call the Midwife. She began dancing and performing at an early age and joined the RADA Youth Company as a child. In 2016, Walser graduated from Durham University with a degree in Natural Sciences. She was a member of the National Youth Theatre REP Company and participated in several theater productions throughout her time at university.

