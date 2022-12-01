After being forced to come out of the closet, 18-year-old actor Kit Connor has turned the tables and is using his voice to better amplify his call for an equal representation of the bisexual community on television and in films. During the Critics Choice Awards panel, the lead actor of Netflix's hit coming-of-age dramedy, Heartstopper, stated that the bisexual community has a "shockingly low amount of representation."

Alongside his Heartstopper co-star Joe Locke, Connor stressed the significance of bisexual people seeing themselves represented on television and in films. "I think that the bisexual community is a community that has really a shockingly low amount of representation, especially male bisexual characters," the actor said, adding: "It is shocking because a huge amount of the LGBTQIA+ community is made up of bisexual people. It’s a huge community, but we really don’t get much representation."

He also talked about what it's like to play Nick Nelson in the popular series and be able to contribute to the bisexual representation we do have. “It was a real pleasure to be able to portray that journey and those experiences,” he continued. "Playing those kind of moments – it felt like the main arc of the character if that makes sense." He added:

"It’s not just so much of working out whether or not you are a boy attracted to another boy. It’s also, you know, discovering whether or not everything that [Nick] sort of previously thought about his sexuality is suddenly invalid, or whether or not it’s something that he wants to still acknowledge."

Connor wasn't the first artist to call out the lack of LGBT representation in the entertainment industry. His Heartstopper co-star, Yasmin Finney, has previously confirmed that her Doctor Who character, Rose, is trans, saying, "I hope you see Doctor Who, because I exist, and I know you know I exist. We all exist, and we're not going anywhere!" More recently, non-binary award-winning star Emma Corrin told BBC News that the award show categories are not "inclusive enough at the moment."

Connor claimed earlier this year that online "queerbaiting" accusations and rumors about his sexuality had forced him to come out on his Twitter account, saying "Back for a minute. I'm bi. congrats for forcing an 18-year-old to out himself. I think some of you missed the point of the show. Bye." And, despite the show's fans' blatant harassment, Conner's voice on the matter has only gotten stronger, making him the best bi representation of this generation.

Heartstopper is an eight-part television series about a star rugby player, Nick Nelson (Connor), who is starting to question his sexuality. He quickly became friends with his openly gay classmate, Charlie Spring (Locke), and their friendship soon developed into something more as time went on.

