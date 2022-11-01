Actor Kit Connor, who plays one of the lead characters, Nick Nelson, in Netflix’s hit coming-of-age dramedy Heartstopper, has been forced to reveal his sexuality by the show’s fans. The actor posted the news that he is bisexual on his personal Twitter account on Monday.

Connor revealed he felt pressured by Heartstopper fans to reveal his bisexuality on his social media account. “[B]ack for a minute. [I]’m bi,” Connor posted to his Twitter account, before calling out fans of the Netflix dramedy for making him feel like he had to come out, “congrats for forcing an 18 year old to out himself.” Connor stated in an interview with Entertainment Weekly that he read all four volumes of the graphic novel by Alice Oseman and thought it was “something [he had] to be a part of,” but fans had reportedly begun to harass the young actor with their speculations about his sexuality. Connor ended his post by admonishing fans for their behavior towards him, adding, “[I] think some of you missed the point of the show. [B]ye.”

Since announcing his sexuality on the social media platform, Connor has received a lot of support from other fans, as well as Oseman. Also taking to Twitter, Oseman publicly admonished the people who bullied Connor into making the decision to go public. “I truly don’t understand how people can watch Heartstopper and then gleefully spend their time speculating about sexualities and judging based on stereotypes. I hope all those people are embarrassed as F--K,” the author wrote. Oseman then went on to remind Connor that she is a true fan of his work, writing, “Kit you are amazing.” Both posts have already received tens of thousands of retweets, likes, and comments from fans demonstrating their support for the actor and condemning those who did not respect his privacy.

Heartstopper is a coming-of-age series that premiered on Netflix in April. The eight-episode series, which is based on Oseman’s webcomic of the same name, tells the story of an all-boys grammar school’s star rugby player, Nick Nelson (Connor), who is beginning to question his sexuality. Nick Nelson soon forms a friendship with Charlie Spring (played by Joe Locke), who is openly gay after being recently outed. As time goes by, the boys’ friendship soon blossoms into something more.

The British-based show became an instant hit worldwide, receiving nominations for several awards as well as winning the 2022 Dorian TV Awards for Best LGBTQ TV Show. The series, which has been renewed for a further two seasons, also stars Yasmin Finney (as Elle Argent), William Gao (Tao Xu), Cormac Hyde-Corrin (Harry Greene), Tobie Donovan (Isaac Henderson), Rhea Norwood (Imogen Heaney), Kizzy Edgell (Darcy Olsson), and Sebastian Croft (Ben Hope). The series was produced by Patrick Walters, Jamie Laurenson, Hakan Kousetta, Iain Canning, Emile Sherman, and Zorana Piggott.

Heartstopper is currently streaming on Netflix.