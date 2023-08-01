The Big Picture Season 2 of Heartsopper is coming soon, and Netflix released a video of Joe Locke and Kit Connor re-enacting a scene from Season 1 with reversed roles.

The video shows Locke playing Nick and Connor playing Charlie, giving audiences a taste of their perfect chemistry.

Heartstopper Season 2 premieres on Netflix on August 3.

Season 2 of Heartsopper is just around the corner, which means that we’re authorized to get googly-eyed and let cute take over our lives once again as we get more involved with the stories of Charlie (Joe Locke), Nick (Kit Connor) and everyone around them. In order to just tease the audience with the protagonist duo’s perfect chemistry, Netflix released a video in which Locke and Connor re-enact a scene from Season 1, but with the roles reversed.

With Locke playing Nick and Connor playing Charlie, the boys revisit Season 1. In episode five, titled “Friend,” the group of friends visits an arcade to celebrate Charlie’s birthday, and Nick and Charlie have a heart-to-heart in one of the season's most memorable scenes. In order to mess with our brains, Netflix put Locke and Connor re-enacting the moment side-by-side with the actual scene. So it's pretty confusing to hear Connor’s voice come out of Locke’s mouth and vice-versa, but it's all part of the fun.

The bit gets even more chaotic and fun as Locke and Connor struggle to keep it together, and while Connor tries his best to do his own version of Charlie, Locke keeps trying to make him break character until he finally manages to do it. As the cuteness from the scene disappears, there are plenty of laughs for us watching them try to reproduce it while trying to keep a straight face.

What to Remember About The Future of Heartstopper

In case you’re wondering how much of the original graphic novel got adapted to the screen, Season 1 of Heartstopper only covered two of the seven volumes written and illustrated by Alice Oseman — which could suggest that Season 3 has the potential to be the last one. But if the popularity of the teen romance series continues to soar, it’s perfectly possible for the TV show to outlast the source material and follow Nick and Charlie for a longer stretch of time.

Season 2 is also gearing up to potentially change television, as Oseman revealed in an interview. The writer and producer suggested that, unlike in Season 1, Isaac (Tobie Donovan) will be a prominent figure, and since the character is asexual, the creator believes the topic will be fully fleshed out in ways we’ve never seen on the small screen.

Returning cast members for Season 2 include Yasmin Finney as Elle, William Gao as Tao, Cormac Hyde-Corrin as Harry, Corinna Brown as Tara, Kizzy Edgell as Darcy, and Rhea Norwood as Imogen. New cast members include Bel Priestley as Naomi, Ash Self as Felix, and Thibault De Montalembert as Stephane.

Netflix premieres Season 2 of Heartstopper this Thursday, August 3.

