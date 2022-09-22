The second season of the hit Netflix LGBTQ+ series Heartstopper is reported to have begun filming this September, and fans are more than excited to see their beloved characters grace the screen again and find out what will happen next, now that Nick (Kit Connor) and Charlie (Joe Locke) are officially a couple. However, for those who have read the graphic novels, it’s not that hard to guess what could be included in Season 2, considering that the Netflix series has been pretty faithful in the adaptation thus far.

For a recap, Season 1 ended with Nick making a wholesome, sweet gesture by abandoning the rugby game during the Truman-Higgs Sports Day to be with Charlie. After begging Charlie not to break up with him, the two finally reunited. Nick then surprises Charlie with a trip to the beach where they roam around freely and make it official. Wanting to come out, Nick goes back home to tell his mother (Olivia Colman) about his sexuality and relationship. It was an incredibly touching and adorable finale, and it’s exactly what happened by the end of Volume 2. With that, it’s safe to assume that Season 2 will cover events from Volume 3.

Volume 3 contains a more serious theme, yet it still has a lot of happy queer moments that’ll make you giddy. While Season 2 is still in production, let us take a look at the notable scenes from the comics that we want to see on screen by next year.

Charlie Telling His Parents About Him and Nick

Charlie is already out to his family — who are all supportive — and they also know about Nick. However, Charlie hasn’t told his parents about Nick being his boyfriend. Volume 3 opens with this scene, and at first his parents were shocked, but it didn’t become a huge thing because they’ve had suspicions before. But now that it’s official, his parents warn Charlie about the different boundaries they must set up, such as no sleepovers.

RELATED: 'Heartstopper' and the Importance of Depicting Queer Joy

It’s a brief yet sweet scene, and it’s something that would be great to see on the show. Plus, Charlie’s parents weren’t really around last season, so seeing more of them and their family dynamic would be very interesting as they play important roles in the next volumes.

Nick Confronting His Brother

Image via Netflix

After a tiring day at school, Nick and Charlie hang out in Nick’s house to spend some time together. Nick excuses himself to make them some tea, but when he comes back, he sees his brother David talking to Charlie. By the cold front that Nick put up, it’s clear that his relationship with his brother isn’t really the best, and we can understand why. Besides being condescending, smug, and arrogant, David is also homophobic.

Of course, the happy show would be better off without the likes of David. We already have Harry (Cormac Hyde-Corrin) and Ben (Sebastian Croft) to deal with, but seeing Nick stand up to his brother is both satisfying and needed. However, it’s not yet confirmed if David will appear in the show, so we’ll just have to wait and see.

The Paris Trip

The characters’ school trip to Paris is perhaps the most anticipated moment in Season 2, as this is where most of the important revelations and fan-favorite scenes happen. Seeing the group roam around the City of Love getting ice cream and going to old bookstores and The Louvre, all happy and in love, it will certainly be sickeningly sweet to watch because if it’s already cute in the comics, what more if fans see it on screen?

What’s sure is that we have to thank Paris for giving us everything.

Tao and Elle’s First Kiss

In Season 1, Elle (Yasmin Finney) confessed to her friends Tara (Corinna Brown) and Darcy (Kizzy Edgell) about her crush on Tao (William Gao). Now knowing this, Tara and Darcy try to secretly invite Elle and Tao for a triple date. While Tao hasn’t explicitly said anything, it’s quite clear that he also likes Elle in a more-than-a-friend way. In both the show and graphic novels, they have this will-they-won’t-they situation going on, but everything changed when the Paris trip came around.

At some point during exploring The Louvre, Tao and Elle separate from their group and have their own quiet moment. They then share a kiss. While it’s quick and simple, it holds more meaning to the fans, considering that they have been waiting for it for a while. The show even hints at their relationship, so we can assume that it will happen soon.

Nick Speaking French

Nick and Charlie walk around the museum. Suddenly, Nick gets a call. Charlie gives him a bit of space, expecting that it’s just a typical call. But when Nick starts speaking in fluent French, Charlie’s taken aback, and may have even blushed. After the call, Nick explains that it was his dad and that he’s French, hence him speaking in that language. Nick continues to tease the flustered Charlie until they’re spotted by the guard.

Not all scenes have to be monumental or big. Sometimes, you just need a cute, wholesome moment to take a breather from more heavy content, and this one is one of those things.

Mr. Ajayi and Mr. Farouk

Besides the teenage couples thriving, Volume 3 also gives us a cute relationship between two adults, specifically teachers Mr. Ajayi (Fisayo Akinade) and Mr. Farouk. They’re the ones assigned to look out for the students on the Paris trip. We already know Mr. Ajayi, a beloved teacher in Truham Grammar High School who always looks out for Charlie. Everyone wants to be his student. Mr. Farouk, however, was only introduced in the said volume.

The teachers’ relationship started indifferent because of their contrasting personalities; Mr. Ajayi being more open with his feelings and Mr. Farouk being reserved and mysterious. One night, Mr. Farouk admits that he didn’t have the chance to feel free in high school because he came to terms with his sexuality when he was in his mid-20s. Mr. Ayaji assures that there isn’t an age limit to these things, which Mr. Farouk interprets as subtle flirting.

Heartstopper doesn’t have a lot of adult relationships, so to see one — and a healthy one at that — is refreshing, and it makes the show even more special to people of all ages.

A Closer Look at Charlie’s Mental Health

Charlie’s mental health issues weren't directly addressed in the first two volumes and in the show, but those who have watched closely can pick up the subtle hints. For instance, there’s a scene where Charlie just stares at his cereal that had already gone soggy. There’s also a scene where we see Charlie’s lunch, which doesn’t equate to a full meal. It’s an indication that Charlie might have an eating disorder, something that Nick starts to notice throughout their relationship. Moreover, due to the bullying, Charlie also developed depression.

Volume 3 explores his struggles a bit deeper, and hopefully the next season will shed some light, as this plays a huge role for Charlie, even more so in the next volumes. Talking about mental health in a show and how it affects a person is important as it can help others who are going through the same thing, especially for teenagers.