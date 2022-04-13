Netflix has released a new trailer for Heartstopper, an upcoming coming-of-age series about two young boys finding love in each other. Starring Joe Locke and Kit Connor, the series will explore the challenges queer kids face in high school while figuring out their place in the world.

The trailer follows Charlie Spring (Locke), a young gay man trying to deal with his identity in a British secondary school. It's there where he meets rugby player Nick (Connor), a new classmate that immediately catches Charlie's attention. Charlie is convinced that Nick is more than a crush and might be the love of his life. There’s just one issue, as Nick seems to be straight. Even so, Charlie will not give up without a fight, especially since Nick seems to be willing to get closer to Charlie. So, to figure out if he and Nick can be together or not, Charlie joins the rugby team.

The series is based on a webcomic and best-selling graphic novel of the same name by Alice Oseman, and Heartstopper’s trailer teases how the adaptation will pay homage to the original support. For instance, the series features transitions that look like overlapping comic book panels or even split-screen effects that mimic a comic book page. That’s a nice touch that helps elevate the series above other teen series by giving it unique aesthetics.

Just like in the series’ first teaser, the new trailer also underlines how Heartstopper won’t shy away from exploring the obstacles queer people must face while trying to find out who they are. In Charlie’s and Nick’s case, that comes in the shape of judgment from their friends and family and the cruel expectations of what it means to be a man. Even so, Heartstopper’s trailer maintains an optimistic view about love, promising that the show will stand for the right of everyone to love however they want.

Heartstopper also stars Yasmin Finney, William Gao, Corinna Brown, Kizzy Edgell, Cormac Hyde-Corrin, Sebastian Croft, Tobie Donovan, and Rhea Norwood. The series comes from the production company See Saw Films and is executive produced by Patrick Walters. The show is created and written by the original graphic novel's writer Oseman, with Euros Lyn serving as director.

Here's the official synopsis for Heartstopper:

Teens Charlie and Nick discover their unlikely friendship might be something more as they navigate school and young love in this coming-of-age series.

Netflix premieres all eight episodes of Heartstopper on April 22. Check out the trailer and new images below:

