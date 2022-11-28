Earlier this year, Netflix debuted its television adaptation of Heartstopper, based on the graphic novel series by Alice Oseman. The series follows Nick (Kit Connor) and Charlie (Joe Locke), two teens who spark an unexpected friendship that eventually becomes something more. While the pair's journey was central to the story, it also saw Nick head on his own journey of discovering his sexuality, as well as giving the spotlight to other secondary characters. It was an instant hit among viewers, and quickly received renewals for seasons 2 and 3.

Part of what makes Heartstopper so endearing is its cast, including the show's best kept secret Olivia Colman. In the series, Colman plays Nick's mother Sarah. Viewers don't get too much time with her in Season 1, but as with the graphic novels, she is a loving and supporting mother to Nick.

In an interview with The Hollywood Reporter, Connor spoke a bit about his time working with Colman for Season 1.

"The funny thing about it is we had only two days together. Because — what is it that they call her in [Netflix’s film] Do Revenge? 'Oscar winner Olivia Colman.' So, we spent the first day doing the slightly lighter scenes. And then the second day, we did the more important scenes for Nick’s development, his sort of arc."

When viewers did see Sarah, it was often during pivotal moments for Nick. Arguably one of the most important is when Nick comes out as bisexual to her at the end of the season. It's a massive moment for Nick, as he had been struggling to find a label that fit him. It also provided a deeply relatable scene for bisexual viewers who saw their own journeys reflected through Nick. Connor touches on the significance of the scene and getting it right, mentioning how Colman's inclusion in the series helped elevate it.

"That final scene in episode eight was the most important thing for me in the whole show. I was like, 'OK, we’re going to get it right.' We didn’t have much prep for it. But I’m so glad that I was able to do it with Oscar winner Olivia Colman because we were able to get that immediate sense of believability. Here is a son who is able to be so vulnerable and honest with his mother. Yeah, I think if she were a lesser actor, then it would have been a lot harder. But thank God we had Olivia Colman to help us through."

Heartstopper was adapted by Oseman with Euros Lyn as the Season 1 director. Additional cast includes Yasmin Finney, William Gao, Tobie Donovan, Corinna Brown, Kizzy Edgell, Sebastian Croft, Jenny Walser, and Rhea Norwood. Season 2 welcomes Jack Barton, Nima Taleghani, Bradley Riches, Leila Khan, Thibault De Montalembert, Bel Priestley, and Ash Self.

Heartstopper Season 1 is streaming now on Netflix. Season 2 does not yet have a release date, but filming is currently underway. Check out the Season 1 trailer below: