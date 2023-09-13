The sincere impact of Heartstopper can not be understated. This is a show literally saving lives with its depiction of LGBTQ+ youth, highlighting the joy and compassion within those too often reduced to stereotypes. It has reframed what a romantic show could be, delivering wholesome yet bingeworthy television. In many ways, it is the 21st-century update to Friends we didn't know we needed.

With its talented cast of likable actors, comic book and series creator Alice Oseman has written some heartbreaking and heartwarming lines of dialogue, some of which balance both ends of that spectrum expertly. Connecting the audience to its material in a profoundly cinematic way, these are the best quotes from Heartstopper.

15 "Masculine guys can be gay."

Charlie Spring (Season 1, Episode 2)

As one of the earlier quotes in Season 1 of Heartstopper, Charlie (Joe Locke) immediately shuts down stereotypes with this simple yet effective line. Queer men are all too often effeminated in society, and while men with feminine energy are immaculate, it doesn't mean that homosexuality and masculinity are mutually exclusive.

It quickly tells us that the show will not be feeding into harmful stereotypes, and is determined to explore a variety of sexual identities and people, whether they be a wallflower like Charlie, or a footballer like Nick (Kit Connor). – Jasneet Singh

14 "And bisexual people exist."

Charlie Spring (Season 1, Episode 2)

When Charlie began to fall for Nick at the beginning of Season 1, his optimism matched with his strong desire for romance instantly endeared him to all viewers. This line was spoken early in the show and showcased Charlie as an accepting lead protagonist for the rest of the ensemble cast to depend on.

Media so often has only looked at telling LGBTQ+ stories in a very limited capacity, with bisexuality being a difficult orientation to adapt into Hollywood storytelling given the choice for any such character to choose a heterosexual partner, as seen in Loki. Coming out of the gate with such a clear line reaffirming to the audience that Heartstopper would go beyond exploring one type of story was an incredibly important story beat early on.

13 "I didn’t think so many people would suddenly think I’m a completely different person."

Tara Jones (Season 1, Episode 6)

The pressures and implications around coming out are thoroughly discussed in Heartstopper's very best storylines, and Tara (Corinna Brown) voices a particular concern that many members of the LGBTQ+ community have to face. She confides in Darcy (Kizzy Edgell) about how her sexuality somehow changed people's perspective of her.

A later line, "I just want to live my life," importantly humanizes these characters, further emphasizing that sexuality is simply one aspect of a person. It is a heartfelt confession that allows the audience to further understand another frustration and fear of coming out and its potential to be able to completely change someone's perspective of the person. – Jasneet Singh

12 "Don’t let anyone make you disappear, Charlie."

Nathan Ajayi (Season 1, Episode 8)

Heartstopper delves into a variety of coping mechanisms, both healthy and unhealthy ones, and a moment in Season 1 involved Charlie isolating himself from everyone. The ever-helpful and supportive Mr. Ajayi (Fisayo Akinade) says this resounding line while comforting Charlie about his anxieties and fears.

Not only is this line one that deeply resonates with us, but it also adds to the effect of humanizing LGBTQ+ characters. Though many of the community's struggles are idiosyncratic, LGBTQ+ people are also human and face universal issues as well. In this case, that would be Charlie collapsing in on himself and struggling to reach out for help—it's a painfully relatable moment, healed with a beautiful line that connects us closer to the universe. – Jasneet Singh

11 "How do you talk to someone about something that they don't wanna talk about?"

Tara Jones (Season 2, Episode 8)

Throughout the series, we witness Charlie almost coach Nick through coming out, becoming that pillar of support and openness that everyone dreams of having. Heartstopper also showcases the troubling flip side, where we aren't able to support our loved ones because they won't allow us to.

Darcy has always comforted and held Tara's hand as she came out to her school, but Tara isn't able to reciprocate this since Darcy won't open up to her about her home life. As the audience, we watch how Darcy's home life impacts her and how her closed attitude about it worries Tara. The line taps into a helplessness that many people have likely felt, once again drawing us further into the emotional universe. – Jasneet Singh

10 "As your token straight friend, it’s my duty to remind you that sometimes people are straight."

Tao Xu (Season 1, Episode 2)

But here comes Tao (William Gao) who offers a counterpoint to that first line. While everyone on this show seems to be somewhere on the Kinsey scale, Tao speaks these words out of fear that Charlie will be hurt once again, not wanting to see a repeat of when Charlie was bullied after he came out.

It's a funny line given the context of Nick's character arc in the first season, but this line also establishes the fierce loyalty Tao has to his friends. Whenever he stood up for Charlie or any of his closest peers, it was comforting and thrilling to watch.

9 "Talk about my brother like that again, and I'll end you."

Tori Spring (Season 2, Episode 7)

Charlie's sister Tori (Jenny Walser) is a bona fide scene stealer on the show. Her reserved quirky disposition has given her the opportunity to enjoy some excellent line readings, but there's a certain rush associated with her protection of her brother that ranks this quote above all the others.

While she floats in and out of scenes and there isn't much narrative time spent on her development, she represents a safety net of acceptance whenever she appears. She'll never challenge Charlie or his friends and is always looking out for them. Who could ask for a better sister?

8 "I want to believe in romance."

Isaac Henderson (Season 1, Episode 2)

Isaac (Tobie Donovan) is a stellar example of taking a supporting character and providing them with the narrative avenue to grow into a distinct force in the story. Asexuality is yet another experience that does not really agree with Hollywood storytelling, yet in the competent hands of this cast and crew, Isaac's story is told with compassion and care.

This line embodies Isaac's struggle to understand himself, especially since he's one of the few characters not pre-ordained to be in a relationship from the first episode. His journey of picking his own wallflower off the wall was refreshing and meaningful to everyone who has felt confused and afraid of who they love.

7 "You don’t get to make me feel like crap anymore just because you hate yourself."

Charlie Spring (Season 1, Episode 8)

One of the show's central conflicts is between Charlie and Ben (Sebastian Croft), who are introduced to have some sort of relationship but one completely in the shadows because Ben has not come out publicly. This privacy allowed Ben to emotionally abuse Charlie, sending him into shock and fear any time they share the same space.

Despite Ben's own complicated path as he struggles with himself, it gives him no right to hurt those surrounding him. This is why Charlie saying this line to Ben was a show highlight, where his strength and confidence did all the talking.

6 "Well, when you don't figure out you're gay until your late 20s, you tend to miss out on those beautiful gay teenage experiences."

Youssef Farouk (Season 2, Episode 6)

In the second season, the show introduced Mr. Farouk (Nima Taleghani), the stern educator at Nick and Charlie's school. While always ready to shout as loud as necessary to manage all the kids, he's a very sensitive soul who hides his true identity.

He shares this line with another teacher who is working on their school's Paris trip, Mr. Ajayi, after they see Nick and Charlie lost in their blissful romance. For many closeted individuals and those who did not come out during their teenage years, there is a loss of experience that's hard to recover from, as if a part of your life has gone missing irreparably. Thankfully, Mr. Ajayi is there to calm Mr. Farouk's worries, showing it's never too late to be open with who you are.

5 "I deserve to be appreciated."

Tao Xu (Season 1, Episode 8)

What could operate as the underlying theme of the entire series, Tao's affirming line in Heartstopper Season 1 embodies a sentiment most people hope to embody. Tao struggled to see himself as an individual in the first season, being pulled in opposite directions to hold onto his friendship with Charlie as the possibility of his own romantic relationship with Elle begins to bloom.

Tao was a character many were taking advantage of, and his strong support would always be there. This line embodied that moment when a little selfishness is appropriate because it means you're telling yourself you matter enough to expect the best.

4 "I’m not, like, homophobic. I’m an ally."

Imogen Heaney (Season 1, Episode 4)

Both cringe-inducing and comforting, few lines capture a character better than this one from Imogen (Rhea Norwood). Deep down, Imogen is a kind person, with an open heart and friend to all. So as she ventures outside of her traditional social circle, she's bound to share some inadvertently funny thoughts.

What this line represents with its comedic framing is a shift in its gaze, centering this scene from the perspective of the LGBTQ+ characters. It's a small moment but speaks volumes about why this show feels so authentic to the LGBTQ+ experience.

3 "We thank you for your service."

Darcy Olsson (Season 1, Episode 4)

On the flip side of the previous quote by a well-intentioned Imogen, Darcy's sarcastic response encapsulates the frustration that many queer people can feel about their allies. Even when an ally has the purest of motivations, sometimes the execution of their support can be condescending or even harmful.

Darcy's snippy line captivates the duality of this experience—it's as if the community should be grateful for any kind of support, and that sentiment is frustrating when the support isn't helpful. The show's inclusion of this line also helps along Imogen's growth as an ally and a character. It may be brief and sardonic, but taps into the nuance of the queer experience. – Jasneet Singh

2 "I think it surprised me how homophobic people were. I thought things were better nowadays."

Charlie Spring (Season 2, Episode 8)

The darkness inside those who are prejudiced never fails to surprise, especially for Charlie. Since the beginning of the series, he has defended himself against the onslaught of homophobia and hate, but it's completely different seeing his boyfriend Nick suffer a similar fate.

The show proved with this line that it wasn't afraid to speak the truth in regard to the bigotry that exists today for LGBTQ+ individuals. This series isn't all romance and levity, and this line gave the show a worthy tonal balance. The inclusion of this storyline only makes the greater moments rise farther because they have somewhere dark to rise from.

1 "I’m sorry if I ever made you feel like you couldn’t tell me that."

Sarah Nelson (Season 1, Episode 8)

Many audiences discovered this series when they learned that Olivia Colman had a cameo in a new teen Netflix show. Curiosity was piqued, and from there, fans never turned back. But the Academy Award winner isn't just here for name recognition. She is the climax of the first season when Nick comes out to his mom, who without hesitation accepts him.

Her specific words are so meaningful, saying she's sorry if she ever made it difficult for Nick to live his truth. It's the kind of emotional respect any LGBTQ+ person would value above all else. There were surely no dry eyes once this scene reached its end.

