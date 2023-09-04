The Big Picture Wholesome romance movies and TV shows capture the innocent and delightful feeling of teenage romance, offering warmth and comfort to viewers.

This sub-genre portrays both the light and dark aspects of romantic relationships through an innocent lens, making conflicts relatable and less fantastical.

Wholesome romances address longstanding issues like mental health, safe relationships, and diversity, indicating a positive shift in social values and a willingness to address these topics.

Remember when you were a teenager and making eye contact with that one person could light up your day and send a flurry of delight into your stomach? Well, now there's a whole sub-genre of romance films and TV shows that capture and maintain that exact feeling throughout. You're constantly filled to the brim with warmth and comfort as each character is introduced, and each storyline is played out. Dubbed "wholesome romance," the genre portrays both the light and dark aspects of romantic relationships through a purely innocent lens. The conflicts tend to be more mundane human ones — they are difficult and can have devastating impacts, but they are relatable, unlike needing to navigate a relationship with a vampire.

Wholesome romance began blossoming during the pandemic and as the "BookTok" niche on TikTok started proliferating. These young adult romance novels recently began being adapted onto the screen, offering us a wide range of wholesome content to cuddle up to. Netflix's Heartstopper features a diverse group of high school students who deal with dark serious issues like bullying, sexual assault, disordered eating, and abusive home lives. Yet is filled with fun and cheerful graphic lines that embellish the light-hearted scenes of accidentally brushing hands with crushes and that idyllic, butterfly-inducing first kiss. Similarly. Prime Video's Red, White & Royal Blue depicts the social pressure and anxiety around coming out, surrounded by lavish costumes, toppling cakes, and garbling turkeys. Moving away from queer romances, even To All The Boys I Loved Before and The Summer I Turned Pretty mixes mental health issues with an endearing overlay.

Wholesome Romance Is Good Escapism

Like many other genres, romance has always been a form of escapism for both bookworms and movie-goers. We've witnessed many stages of darker romances from gothic couples that often involved abuse, erotic relationships with heavily one-sided power dynamics, and the obsession with fantasy characters. Whilst some romances like Twilight and 50 Shades of Gray tend to play on exaggerated and erotic fantasies, wholesome romances lean toward more ones that are mesmerized with emotional and mental comfort. It actually feels like a revitalization of Jane Austen's works, where more quaint and innocent romances were exhibited, especially in contrast to her contemporaries, the Bronte sisters. This also explains the popularity Bridgerton garnered during its release, almost as if it was a precursor to the growing wholesome romance subgenre. Wholesome romance also tends to have the discourse around mental health, safe and comfortable relationships, lifestyles, and gender/sexuality in the forefront. Considering the romance genre primarily targets a female demographic, this heavy shift may indicate a change in social values among women and what we currently fantasize about regarding relationships.

However, there are some critics who actually find this disheartening, claiming that the genre's popularity is a red flag for the way society is progressing. Why do we have to escape into a world that is governed by respectful relationships, compassion for mental health issues, and acceptance of diversity? Does it mean our basic needs are increasingly not being met in real life? As discouraging as that sounds, I'll do you one better: these needs have never been met. Mental health used to be a taboo subject, with many people still not even acknowledging its existence and patients often being misunderstood and ostracized. Relationships were always and still are at risk of being an unhealthy, or even violent, environment for a lot of people. People used to be persecuted based on their gender and/or sexuality, and discrimination still exists. These are old and ongoing issues that haven't just miraculously appeared in the last couple of years — we just finally decided to address them now. If anything, these love and safety-fueled fantasies that are manifested as wholesome romances actually suggest that we are becoming more aware of these issues and more willing to speak on them. By lowering our fantasies from dating vampires to having respectful relationships, it demonstrates that we are finally ready to bring to light these issues that have traditionally been ignored

Wholesome Romance Presents Longstanding Issues More Effectively

Image via Prime Video

At first glance, it may seem that wholesome romances tackle these issues with rose-tinted glasses, but the gentleness that shrouds the darker themes only really serves to make them more accessible to a wider audience. Queer films and shows in particular are often accompanied by nudity, sex scenes, violence, and illicit substances. Even more recent shows like Sex Education and Heartbreak High can be alienating for younger queer audiences. Wholesome romances give the queer community a platform to actually illustrate how innocent and whimsical teenage queer romances can actually be. Romances like Heartstopper and Red, White & Royal Blue ensure that frivolity and wonder remain in the forefront, not only to enrapture us but more importantly to include us. They feature fanciful scenarios grounded by real problems that nearly everyone in the community faces. And that is the true charm of wholesome romances — they offer a safe haven to usually marginalized communities.

Due to their inclusiveness and ability to tackle more mundane problems, wholesome romances tend to be far more relatable than past young adult romance films. Instead of introducing a narrator who "feels different" and ends up becoming some variant of "the chosen one," wholesome romances have random people connecting in the most unlikely yet believable scenarios. Subsequently, when the topic of mental health issues arises, it's framed as just an average person's issue — as if anyone could go through this and thus anyone could survive it. Framing mental health this way offers far more hope than the "chosen one" mindset, especially since characters are usually surrounded by safe and nurturing relationships that work as a flawlessly constructed support network. You don't need a once-in-a-lifetime adventure to feel okay, just the right friends and family. Wholesome romances tend to feature this slightly more attainable idea, and although right now it may just be a fantasy, it's one that is more achievable than putting your life in danger in order to value it. But in the end, is it really that bad if films and TV shows play out our fantasies of wanting to be safe, happy, and loved?