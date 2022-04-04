Love is in the air, and it is just in time for Spring with Netflix’s new series Heartstopper. Based on the web-comic and graphic novel series of the same name by Alice Oseman, Heartstopper is a young-adult LGTBQ+ series about a teenage boy named Charlie (Joe Locke) and his relationship with his classmate, Nick (Kit Connor). It is a heartwarming story about young love, being yourself, discovering one's identity, and finding your place in this big world.

Fans of the comic have been eagerly awaiting the release of this series since it was announced back in January 2021. Whether you are a long-time fan of the source material or are unfamiliar with the Heartstopper series, here’s everything you need to know about this upcoming boy-meets-boy love story.

What is Heartstopper About?

The story of Heartstopper centers around Charlie Spring, an openly gay teenager attending an all-boys grammar school. Charlie is anxious and high-strung, but he begins to let go of some of his inhibitions once he develops a friendship with school rugby player, Nick Nelson. Nick is kind, easy-going, and well, straight. Or so Charlie thinks. As Charlie’s feelings for Nick start to grow past just a Platonic friendship, he becomes more and more convinced that their relationship will never be anything more than just being friends. But Nick might just be harboring a secret crush of his own, and together they will discover that love can often be found in the most unlikely places.

Heartstopper is a coming-of-age tale that tackles sexuality, identity, mental health, love, and friendship. With a large, diverse cast of characters, it seeks to represent a wide array of the struggles that modern teens face in a way that remains lighthearted and comforting to watch.

The characters of Nick and Charlie originally appeared in Oseman’s debut novel, Solitaire, which focuses on Charlie’s older sister Tori (Jenny Walser). The Heartstopper comics expand on their story, and Tori is still featured, often offering some sage older-sister advice to Charlie. Fans of Solitaire will be able to see Tori brought to life on screen in the Heartstopper adaptation.

Is There a Trailer for Heartstopper?

On March 16, 2022, Netflix released the first teaser for the show. The trailer shows Charlie, Nick, and their friends as they work their way through a new school year. Eagle-eyed fans will be able to spot several shots in the trailer that directly mirror panels from the comics. If this teaser is anything to go by, we should get to see several moments of Alice Oseman’s art from the comic come to life in this adaptation, which will surely please the die hard fans of the comics.

How Can I Watch Heartstopper?

The series will release on Friday, April 22, 2022. Heartstopper is a Netflix original series, which means you will need a subscription to the streaming service to watch it. Netflix currently offers three plan options for $9.99, $15.49, or $19.99.

The first season of the show will consist of eight episodes at roughly 30 minutes each. All eight episodes will be available to stream when the series premieres, so get ready for a binge-watch.

Who is in Heartstopper?

In early 2021, an open casting call went out to find the actors who would play seven of the series’ main and recurring cast of characters. In April 2021 it was announced that newcomer Joe Locke would lead the series as Charlie Spring. The announcement also revealed that Kit Connor, who played a young Elton John in Rocketman and voiced Pantalaimon in His Dark Materials, would play Nick Nelson.

This series will be the on-screen debut for several other young actors including William Gao as Tao, Yasmin Finney as Elle, and Kizzy Edgell as Darcy. The cast is also joined by Corinna Brown as Tara and Jenny Walser as Tori Spring. Sebastian Croft, who has made appearances on popular series such as Game of Thrones and Doom Patrol, will play Ben Hope.

Alice Oseman adapted their own story for TV and served as the show’s writer. The series is directed by Euros Lyn, who has directed episodes of other hit British shows including Doctor Who, Sherlock, and Black Mirror. Most recently Lyn directed the charming dramedy Dream Horse starring Toni Collette and Damian Lewis.

Who is Author Behind Heartstopper?

The Heartstopper graphic novels were written and illustrated by Alice Oseman. Oseman is a UK-based author who has written several young adult novels including Radio Silence and I Was Born For This. They first secured a publishing deal at just 17 years old and went on to publish their first novel, Solitaire, just a few years later. They had already published their first two novels and two e-book novellas by the time they graduated from Durham University with a degree in English Literature.

Oseman’s work often focuses on identity, coming of age, and everyday life for modern teens and young adults. Their latest book, Loveless, is based on Oseman’s own experience of going through university as an aromantic asexual person.

Where Can You Read the Heartstopper Comic?

If you’re looking to get into the source material before this adaptation is released, you have several options to read Nick and Charlie’s story.

The series began as a webcomic, and it continues to update digitally three times a month on the 1st, 11th, and 21st. You can access the full comic and catch new updates for free on the Heartstopper Tumblr, Webtoon, or Tapas.

If you prefer a physical copy of the graphic novel, volumes 1-4 are available for purchase on Amazon and through your local bookseller. Oseman also released a Heartstopper coloring book that is available for purchase alongside the paperback editions of the comic. So you will definitely have time to catch up on all the source material before the series finally hits Netflix on April 22.

