The new Netflix series Heartstopper does just that — it stops our hearts with its sweet romance. Perhaps the sweetness of Charlie (Joe Locke) and Nick (Kit Connor) falling for each other isn’t new to the teen drama genre, but the way this story is told certainly feels refreshing after the dark, decidedly adult takes on queer romance we’ve seen in other shows depicting teenagers, like Euphoria and Sex Education.

Heartstopper is that rare modern-day teen-focused show in which there is no drug use, no sex, and very little swearing, but the story it tells is so important for today’s teenagers — and adults, for that matter — in that it doesn’t make falling for someone of the same sex seem like that big of a deal. Sure, Nick, the seemingly straight one, has something of an identity crisis when he starts to develop romantic feelings for Charlie, who’s been out of the closet for over a year by the time the show starts. But the great part is that once he acknowledges the feelings he has for his friend, Nick wholeheartedly accepts those feelings, instead of trying to deny them or push them away.

Take a look at the romance between Eric (Ncuti Gatwa) and Adam (Connor Swindells) on Sex Education, for example. The very beginnings of their love story couldn’t be more different. When Eric and Adam both end up in detention, their teacher asks them to spend their punishment period cleaning up the music room. Because Adam has bullied Eric for as long as either can remember, calling him “tromboner” and making fun of his clothes and makeup, Adam’s quick to throw some barbs Eric’s way as soon as they’re alone together. However, this time, Eric decides he’s not taking it anymore, and the two shove each other a few times before tumbling to the floor in a full-on wrestling match. Adam eventually pins Eric to the floor, and after they literally spit in each other’s faces, Adam kisses Eric. It’s a moment that few saw coming, but once it happened, audiences immediately began rooting for this seemingly mismatched pair — Adam the jock, the headmaster’s son, the bully, and Eric, a flamboyant young Black man who dresses in bright clothing with loud patterns and equally vivid eyeliner or shadow.

After they start to make out, Adam surprises Eric — and probably everyone else — by proceeding to give Eric oral sex. However, soon afterward, Adam’s father sends him away to military school, and Eric is left to wonder what in the hell happened between them and what it meant. There’s no doubt in anyone’s mind that Eric is gay, but up until that moment in the music room, Adam had seemed to be your stereotypical, hetero jock. When Adam eventually returns from military school, their relationship continues, albeit in secret, with late-night meet-ups.

The same sort of jock-openly gay outcast relationship blossoms differently on Heartstopper. Nick is also a popular jock, known for being the star of the school’s rugby team. Charlie, on the other hand, is a quiet, skinny drummer for the school band. They’re seated next to each other in class one day, and the sparks fly between them immediately. From the moment they both smile and say hi, you can see that Nick might not be the straight man everyone took him for. Charlie and Nick develop a close friendship, but of course, Charlie has a huge crush on Nick the entire time. Little moments here and there lead Charlie to believe that Nick might like him in that way, too, and after some false starts, the two finally kiss at a party. They have several more makeout sessions before officially becoming boyfriends at the end of the series, but there is never any indication that either wants to go any further than kissing. Although there is one scene where the making-out gets pretty passionate and the two roll around a bit on Charlie’s bedroom floor, no clothes come off. This rather chaste depiction of teen homosexuality is what sets Heartstoppers apart. Sure, there are plenty of YA romance stories in which the couples don’t have sex, but for a streaming show, in particular, where nudity of young people seems to have become the new norm, makes it a refreshing change of pace for teen dramas.

There are other similarities between Charlie and Nick and Sex Education's Eric and Adam. Nick does, at several points, begin to question his sexuality and wonder if he’s bisexual, because he’s still attracted to girls. (Or Keira Knightley in Pirates of the Caribbean, at least.) But while Adam pushes Eric away and continuously hurts him by ignoring him or pretending nothing ever happened, Nick doesn’t really ever shut Charlie completely out. They were friends first, and maybe that makes all the difference. Nick even confides in Charlie when he’s questioning what his sexuality is, something Adam would likely never do with Eric.

Both relationships — Charlie and Nick’s, and Eric and Adam’s — are kept secret for a while, but unfortunately for Adam, just when he’s willing to come out and tell the world he’s in love with Eric, Eric ends the relationship. Eric has his reasons, which, of course, include that Adam is so hesitant to bring their relationship out into the open. It’s a good reason, of course, but that doesn’t make it any less heartbreaking. On the flip side, Charlie and Nick take a trip to the beach, where they’re both freer than they’ve ever been, holding hands and kissing as they lie on the sand together, when they solidify that they are officially boyfriends. It’s a romantic ending to a really sweet season of television.

Shows like Sex Education and Euphoria definitely have their audiences, and huge ones at that, but here’s hoping folks make room on their to-watch list for Heartstopper, a sweet teen romance that’s appropriate for any age.

