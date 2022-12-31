When Heartstopper debuted on Netflix in April 2022, it became an instant hit amongst viewers familiar with its source material by Alice Oseman, and new fans of the series who saw themselves in the show's endearing group of characters, namely Nick (Kit Connor) and Charlie (Joe Locke). Though the show focuses primarily on their journey, another pair that captured fans' hearts is Elle (Yasmin Finney) and Tao (William Gao). Throughout the first season, the two had a handful of heartwarming scenes together, but there's still one that didn't make the cut in a recently released deleted scene by Netflix.

The scene features Elle and Tao during a sleepover with Charlie and Isaac (Tobie Donovan), who are both fast asleep. However, Tao and Elle burn the midnight oil as they look at something on Tao's phone, quietly laughing. A few moments later, Tao opens up about what school has been like now that Charlie and Nick are dating. He expresses one of his most present fears to Elle who offers reassurance.

In both the TV show and the graphic novel, Elle and Tao have a strong friendship that remains steady even after Elle transfers schools. They mesh well, having an easy and natural banter with each other. They also both have isolating experiences at their respective schools as Elle struggles to make new friends and Tao begins to feel like an afterthought to Charlie and Nick. The deleted scene further solidifies Tao's loneliness and, through Elle's expression, reiterates her feelings toward him.

RELATED: 'Heartstopper's Kit Connor Calls for More Bisexual Representation in Film & Television

Based on the graphic novel series by Alice Oseman, Heartstopper follows Charlie and Nick, two teens who strike up an unexpected friendship that soon leads to something greater. While Charlie has been out (though it was by force), Nick is a presumed straight rugby player. As he and Charlie spend more time together, Nick begins to question his sexuality, heading on down his own path of self-discovery throughout the first season.

The series was an instant hit for Netflix and quickly scaled the streamer's charts. Shortly after Season 1's release, the show earned a renewal for Seasons 2 and 3. Neither upcoming season has a release date yet, but Season 2 recently wrapped filming and is expected sometime in the new year. There's currently no details on plot, but as the first season adapted books 1 and 2, it's likely viewers can expect to see content from 3 and 4 in the next season.

Heartstopper was adapted by Oseman with Euros Lyn as the Season 1 director. Additional cast includes Corinna Brown, Kizzy Edgell, Sebastian Croft, Jenny Walser, and Rhea Norwood. Season 2 welcomes Jack Barton, Nima Taleghani, Bradley Riches, Leila Khan, Thibault De Montalembert, Bel Priestley, and Ash Self.

Heartstopper Season 1 is streaming now on Netflix. Watch the deleted scene below: