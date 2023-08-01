The Big Picture Season 1 of Heartstopper explores the complexities of young love among a group of school kids, with a focus on LGBTQ+ themes.

Charlie and Nick's friendship develops into something more, but they face obstacles in the form of secrets, misunderstandings, and questioning their own identities.

The season ends on a heartwarming note, with Nick coming out to his mother as bisexual and Charlie finding acceptance and love in their relationship. Season 2 will delve further into their relationship as well as tie up loose ends for other characters.

With Season 2 of Netflix's coming-of-age romantic comedy-drama Heartstopper set to premiere on August 3, it is a nice time to revisit the cute, vulnerable, and highly-likable set of characters and their journeys in what's a real tear-jerker of a season. Oscillating between Truham Boys School and Higgs Girls School, the show explores the journey of a young set of school kids who explore the complexities of young love. Ever since the release of Season 1, praised for its warm and sensitive portrayal of LGBTQ+ themes, Heartstopper has been a welcome addition to Netflix's kitty of teen dramas. While we cannot wait to return to Truham for another school year, let's revisit the journey of the characters in Season 1.

How Does 'Heartstopper' Begin?

Heartstopper kicks off with Charlie Spring (Joe Locke), a student at Truham Boys School, heading to meet his secret lover, Ben Hope (Sebastian Croft), with dreamy eyes. Although Ben doesn’t make an appearance, the disappointment soon disperses when Charlie's new form room partner Nick Nelson (Kit Connor) catches his eye. Charlie's developing friendship with Nick is further propelled as Ben continues to not identify his friendship with Charlie publicly. Noting Charlie's fascination with Nick, Charlie's good friend Tao (William Gao) warns him of getting too comfy around Nick, the school's star rugby player. But Tao does make sure that he passes the news about Charlie's crush to Elle (Yasmin Finney), a trans member of their friend group who has been recently transferred to Higgs Girls School.

Later in the library, Ben apologizes to Charlie for ignoring him in the corridor earlier, but Charlie continues to be bothered about Ben's attitude toward keeping their relationship a secret. After motivation from his teacher Mr. Ajayi (Fisayo Akinade), who is also gay, Charlie decides to spill his feelings in front of Ben. To Charlie's disappointment, he finds Ben kissing a girl and decides to cut off ties with him. Thankfully for Charlie, an opportunity comes his way when Nick notices Charlie outpacing his other classmates during the Physical Education class and invites him to join the rugby team. Nick and Charlie develop a close friendship as Nick helps Charlie with his rugby practice.

Things get heated between Ben and Charlie when Charlie finally decides to confront Ben for not telling him about his girlfriend. When Ben tries to forcibly assert himself on Charlie, Nick comes to the rescue and shoos Ben away. While it initially seems that Nick was only helping his friend, it becomes quite evident that Nick has also started developing feelings for Charlie. However, his inner fears keep Nick from acknowledging his feelings. Even Nick's mother Sarah (Olivia Colman) notices that Nick behaves more like himself when he's around Charlie.

'Heartstoppper' Highlights Teens' Awkward Relationships

On the other hand, Elle finally makes some friends in the form of Tara (Corinna Brown) and Darcy (Kizzy Edgell). When Tao suggests that Nick might be interested in Tara from Higgs, Charlie tasks Elle with finding out the truth. Fortunately for Charlie, it turns out that Tara and Darcy have been dating. At the same time, Charlie's interactions with Nick lead him to believe that Nick, who's widely believed to be heterosexual, may be gay. On finding himself experiencing unfamiliar feelings, Nick faces a tussle between keeping his straight identity and acknowledging that he may be homosexual. Finally, the moment of magic arrives when Nick admits to the possibility that he may go out with someone who's not a girl and ends up kissing Charlie. When Nick leaves abruptly after their kiss, Charlie assumes that Nick left probably because of the awkwardness arising from Charlie's decision to kiss Nick. However, Nick was only trying to keep his friend Harry (Cormac Hyde-Corrin) from finding them alone.

The next day, Nick arrives at Charlie's house to clarify the situation and come out about his sexuality. Nick admits to having feelings for Charlie but requests to keep it a secret at school. He requests that Charlie give him time to understand how to handle the situation. In the meantime, Tao grows concerned about Charlie's growing closeness to Nick, as he feels that Nick's stealing Charlie away from him, Isaac (Tobie Henderson), and Elle. Charlie's friends also get suspicious about Nick's sexuality when they notice Nick and Charlie's close bond. After what turns out to be a disastrous rugby match, Charlie apologizes to Nick for not doing well with keeping their relationship a secret.

Things get complicated for Nick meanwhile, when Imogen (Rhea Norwood), Nick's friend who has a crush on him, asks him out for a date. Unable to refuse her advances, Nick agrees to the date.

Charlie and Nick Face a Moment of Truth

After much deliberation with his friends, Charlie decides to invite Nick to his birthday party, which happens to coincide with the day of Nick's date with Imogen. After some consultation with his mother, Nick decides to choose Charlie's birthday party over the date with Imogen. At the party, Tao warns Charlie about Nick's date with Imogen but Charlie confirms that Nick is a good friend of his. Nick overhears this conversation between Tao and Charlie and later, lets Charlie know about the circumstances under which he was forced to agree to the date. But Nick promises that he will set things straight with Imogen the next day. When Nick confesses to Imogen about his true feelings for her, Imogen provides her support, leaving Nick confused about his sexuality once again. Nick starts wondering whether he may be bisexual and not gay.

To get some clarity about his situation, Nick seeks Tara's help and confesses to her and Darcy about his relationship with Charlie, even fixing a double date with them. Through Tara and Darcy, Charlie also comes to know that Elle likes Tao secretly. Before the school concert, Tara and Darcy try to set up Elle and Tao, but Elle makes it clear that she doesn't want her feelings to change her equation with Tao. Also, when Elle comes to know about Charlie and Nick's relationship, she shows concerns about Tao being the only one unaware of the news. However, Charlie suggests that he's just waiting for the right time to tell him.

After gathering some courage, Charlie asks Nick out for a proper date, only to find out that Harry and his friends end up being there on their date spot. Charlie and Nick's date ends up being ruined by Harry who mocks Charlie for being gay. On the way out, Charlie comes across Ben who ridicules him for being desperate. After Charlie leaves, Nick ends up in a fight with Harry, who again speaks ill about Charlie. On the other hand, Tao comes to know about Nick and Charlie from Elle and gets upset for being the last one to know. After getting into a fight with Harry, Tao blames Charlie for the situation when Charlie tries to intervene. Charlie starts blaming himself for Tao's and Nick's fights with Harry and suggests that he has made Nick's life difficult. The next day onwards, Charlie starts ignoring Nick for Nick's own good, whereas Tao refuses to engage with Charlie. As a result, Charlie ends up going back to his cocoon.

How Does 'Heartstopper' Season 1 End?

On the day of the Truham-Higgs Sports Day, things finally settle between Charlie and Tao when Mr Ajayi motivates Charlie to face difficult situations rather than run from them. Charlie offers to swap places with Tao for the race, after which he confronts Ben for making him feel about himself just because he is struggling with his own sexuality. Later, Charlie and Tao also make amends after they apologize to each other for all the misunderstandings. Thankfully for Tao and Elle, Tao realizes that he also has feelings for Elle. Things also end amicably for Nick and Charlie, as Nick decides that he doesn't want to separate from Charlie. Nick abruptly leaves amidst the rugby match to take Charlie's hand in front of the entire school. After finding a place away from the eyesight of others, Nick confesses to Charlie that he needs him in his life. In a moment filled with love, Nick and Charlie embrace each other in the corridor of Truham Boys School.

At the end of Season 1 of Heartstopper, Nick's journey comes full circle when he decides to come out in front of his mother and accept Charlie as his boyfriend. Much to Nick's pleasure, his mother Sarah extends a warm embrace to his son who has finally discovered his identity. Nick identifies himself as bisexual in front of his mother who gladly accepts her son for who he is. When it comes to Charlie, he finally found a person whom he could openly claim — something that he only dreamt of before. While Season 2 of the show will definitely focus on Nick and Charlie's relationship and the challenges they stand to face in light of Nick's coming out, Heartstopper Season 2 will also need to tie some open threads from Season 1, including Tao and Elle's fate and Tara's struggle with accepting the attitude of her classmates towards lesbianism.