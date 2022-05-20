Since its Netflix debut just one month ago, Heartstopper has climbed the charts of both the streaming platform and the New York Times bestseller list. It seems like everyone is flocking to the adorably sweet and earnest telling of the friendship of two young men that blossoms into the cutest romance that neither one of them could have predicted. And to start your weekend off right, we’re excited to say that Netflix has announced the series will return for not one, but two more seasons! That means, we get even more stories surrounding the Alice Oseman written and illustrated graphic novel told by Oseman herself, as she’ll once again serve as the show’s writer.

In case you’re incredibly out of the loop, Heartstopper centers on two teenage boys, Charlie (Joe Locke) and Nick (Kit Connor) who meet in secondary school, aka high school for those of us in the United States. In a fabulous example of opposites attract, reserved and shy Charlie and rough and tumble Nick soon begin seeing each other as more than friends. Throughout the first season of the series, the two develop their romantic relationship and deal with all the ups and downs that living as your truest self will bring. Hand in hand, the two jump hurdles with their friends, families, and society as they try to remain true to themselves and one another. It’s all very cute, sweet, and serves as a piece of terrific representation for the LGBTQ+ community.

Along with Locke and Connor, Season 1 starred Yasmin Finney, William Gao, Sebastian Croft, Corinna Brown, Cormac Hyde-Corrin, Kizzy Edgell, and Stephen Fry. Viewers were also treated to the shock of their lives when Academy Award-winning actress Olivia Colman appeared in the series as Kit’s mother. Her part in the production was kept tightly under wraps and landed an incredible shock to viewers at home who thought they knew the entire cast list and everything to expect from the new series.

While we don’t know exactly what the next two seasons will follow, we have a tiny bit of an idea as Season 1 covered the first two graphic novels in Oseman’s series. All in all, there are five books, so depending on how long Netflix is hoping to stretch it out, we’ll either see both of them covered in the next two seasons, merging plot lines and stories to make it all fit, or the streamer will go for giving the remaining books their own season. Either way, we’re just pumped to hear that the series will be making its return to give us more of the love and the lives surrounding Charlie and Nick.

As of right now, no release date for either season has been revealed, but stay tuned to Collider for more information.

