Netflix is making viewers' hearts beat today with a double dose of Heartstopper. Leading up to Season 2's release, Netflix has shared a variety of content from the show, including first look clips and teasers, and images. Today, not only has the streamer finally unveiled the official trailer for the season, they also shared a new batch of images ahead of the August 3 return.

Where the previous round of images centered on new cast members, the latest bunch feature Nick (Kit Connor), Charlie (Joe Locke), and their friends within and beyond the walls of school. Like much of the promotion so far for Season 2, viewers get yet another glimpse at the forthcoming Paris trip, which is a pivotal trip for everyone in volume 3 of the graphic novel series. Two images are pulled almost directly from Alice Oseman's series, with Darcy (Kizzy Edgell), Nick, and Charlie enjoying ice cream during the trip. Viewers also get a closer look at Corinna Brown as Tara, as well as Nick, Charlie, Elle, Tao, and Isaac (Tobie Donovan) as a group.

Heartstopper Season 2 will also focus on the crew as they continue facing academic challenges, including tackling their looming exams. One photo features Nick as exams have officially begun. He stares down the test in front of him, arms crossed, with little indication that he's actually about do it. Unlike his classmates around him, his pencils remained stowed and his test is unquestionably untouched, suggesting that something big (and likely Charlie-shaped) is on his mind. The remainder of the photos feature more shots of Nick and Charlie, William Gao as Tao, and Imogen (Rhea Norwood) and Ben (Sebastian Croft) talking with each other.

Who Else Worked on Heartstopper?

Heartstopper is based on the graphic novel series by Alice Oseman, who created and writes the series. They executive produce alongside Euros Lyn and Patrick Walters, with Zorana Piggott acting as producer. Additional returning cast includes Jenny Walser as Tori, Fisayo Akinade as Mr. Ajayi, and Olivia Colman as Nick's mother. New cast includes Thibault de Montalembert as Nick's father Stephane, Jack Barton as Nick's brother David, Nima Taleghani as Mr. Farouk, Bel Priestley as Naomi, Ash Shelf as Felix, Bradley Riches as James McEwan, and Leila Khan as Sahar Zahid. Heartstopper will return for a third season.

Heartstopper Season 2 premieres August 3 on Netflix.