Just over two weeks remain until Netflix's swoon-worthy Heartstopper returns for Season 2. As viewers countdown to Nick and Charlie's next romantic venture, Netflix is keeping excitement high. After releasing a couple of teasers and other images, the streamer has shared another batch of images ahead of the August 3 premiere. This time around, they feature much of the show's new cast, along with some returning secondary cast members.

As mentioned, the new images give viewers a first look at Heartstopper's newcomers, focusing on characters ranging from Truham students and teachers, Higgs students, and family members. On the Truham side, viewers get their first glimpse of Mr. Farouk (Nima Taleghani), a colleague and potential love interest of Mr. Ajayi (Fisayo Akinade), who's also included. On the student side, viewers will meet James McEwan, a previously unnamed student portrayed by Bradley Riches. The images also reveal Elle (Yasmin Finney) continues to find her footing at Higgs with a couple of new friends, Felix (Ash Shelf) and Naomi (Bel Priestley). Sahar Zahid also joins the crew, played by Leila Khan. Beyond the core group, Heartstopper Season 2 will see many familiar faces. Included among the newest images are Rhea Norwood as Imogen, Jenny Walser as Charlie's sister Tori, and Sebastian Croft as Ben.

Nick Nelson's Family Expands in Heartstopper Season 2

Along with the above-mentioned cast, two additional members joining the season will offer more insight into Nick's (Kit Connor) life: Jack Barton as Nick's brother David Nelson and Thibault De Montalembert as Nick's father Stephane Nelson. Thus far in the show, viewers have only seen Nick's interactions with his mother Sarah (Olivia Colman), who is wholly supportive and loving towards her son. In the graphic novels, David and Stephane are colder towards Nick, and likely will be in the show. David often gives Nick a hard time about pretty much everything, only worsened when he learns that Nick and Charlie (Joe Locke) are a couple. Meanwhile, Stephane and Nick's relationship is more distant, as Stephane lives in France and isn't very close with Nick as far as parent-child relationships go.

Image via Netflix

RELATED: Love Guides the Way in New 'Heartstopper' Season 2 Teaser

Heartstopper Season 2 will see Nick, Charlie, and the rest of the group contend with various personal and academic hurdles. For starters, school takes charge as exams are on the horizon, prom preparations are underway, and it's time for the school trip to Paris. Nick will gain an extra dose of stress with his family, Charlie may continue to struggle with his mental health, and characters including Elle, Tao (William Gao), and Isaac (Tobie Donovan) will continue learning more about themselves and their relationships with others.

Heartstopper Season 2 premieres August 3 on Netflix. Check out the rest of the new images below: