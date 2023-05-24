Summer is right around the corner, and Netflix already made it a season to look forward to as its original series Heartstopper returns for Season 2. The queer YA rom-com will bring Nick, Charlie, and their friends on more adventures. In April, Netflix shared the first teaser for the season. Now, the streamer is giving viewers a deeper look with the newly released batch of images.

The new images primarily focus on three major pairings within the show: Nick (Joe Locke) and Charlie (Kit Connor), Darcy (Kizzy Edgell) and Tara (Corinna Brown), and Elle (Yasmin Finney) and Tao (William Gao). Each paired photo features the couples enjoying time with one another, especially during the big Paris trip they head on for school. Meanwhile, it seems Tao and Elle may finally be acknowledging the romantic tension between them. Of course, two friends can totally go on a movie theater date together, but given the duo's history, perhaps it's more than a platonic outing.

The rest of the images are solo shots, also featuring Nick and Charlie. A third solo photo places the spotlight on Isaac (Tobie Donovan), Charlie and Tao's best friend. In true Isaac fashion, he carries a large stack of books that hit on a variety of topics. As with Season 1, viewers may once more see Isaac reading at every possible moment. Moreover, viewers will also learn a little more about Isaac in Season 2. Author and series creator Alice Oseman previously teased that Isaac will explore being asexual — a noteworthy step for the character and the show itself.

Image via Netflix

RELATED: 'Heartstopper' Season 2: Release Window, Cast, Plot, and Everything We Know So Far

Though Netflix hasn't released the official Season 2 synopsis yet, Oseman's graphic novels give a fairly solid idea about what the new season has in store. As mentioned, the group and their classmates head to Paris. In the graphic novels, the trip brings a fair amount of great memories, but also carries some drama with it. It's also near the point in the overarching story where Charlie's mental health struggles become much more prominent.

Who Else Is in Heartstopper Season 2?

Other cast returning for the new season includes Jenny Walser as Tori, Cormac Hyde-Corrin as Harry, Sebastian Croft as Ben, Fisayo Akinade as Mr. Ajayi, and Rhea Norwood as Imogen. New faces to the series include Jack Barton and Thibault De Montalembert as Nick's brother and father, respectively, Leila Khan as Sahar, Ash Shelf as Felix, Belle Priestly as Naomi, and Nina Taleghani as a Truham teacher.

Heartstopper Season 2 premieres August 3 on Netflix. Check out more of the new images below:

Image via Netflix

Image via Netflix

Image via Netflix