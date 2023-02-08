When Heartstopper debuted last year, it was an instant hit for Netflix, quickly climbing the streamer's charts and landing a double renewal for Seasons 2 and 3. The series is adapted from the popular graphic novels by Alice Oseman, who adapted their work for Netflix alongside Euros Lyn. In it, viewers follow Nick (Kit Connor) and Charlie (Joe Locke), two teens who spark an unlikely friendship that eventually blooms into something more. It explores the ups and downs of being a teenager, coming out, and discovering who you are.

Both the graphic novel and the book have been praised in the way it depicts LGBTQ+ representation, primarily featuring a gay character (Charlie), a bisexual character (Nick), a trans character named Elle (Yasmin Finney), and a lesbian couple – Tara (Corinna Brown) and Darcy (Kizzy Edgell). However, one facet hasn't been fully explored in Heartstopper yet – asexuality and aromanticism. Thankfully, Oseman teased that ace and aro identities are on the horizon.

During an interview with Attitude, Oseman teased that Isaac's (Tobie Donovan) storyline will include him being – and potentially discovering – that he is asexual. About this, Oseman said: "Netflix will hate me for spilling, but yes, asexuality will be discussed on TV in a big way. I’m excited. I hope it’ll change the world. I hope when it happens in Heartstopper it doesn’t feel like a lesson. You know Isaac, you care about him, and now you’re going to learn something new about him.” They further confirm the vibes were there and intended in Season 1 via Twitter.

Why Including an Aro/Ace Character Is Significant

Within the world of Heartstopper, asexuality and aromanticism aren't identities that receive much attention, as its two main characters don't identify as either. Oseman, however, has publicly stated they do identify as aro/ace and has explored it in-depth in their book Loveless. While there will be no crossover between the two stories, Heartstopper is creating an avenue for Oseman to open the conversation on a larger scale – something especially important given the woeful lack of aro/ace rep in media and the misunderstandings surrounding the identities. Additionally, providing a loved character the space to explore being aro/ace opens the door for even more viewers to see themselves represented. It may even help some viewers learn something new about themselves in the process.

Heartstopper Season 1 is streaming now on Netflix. Season 2 is expected to premiere sometime this year. Check out Oseman talking a little more about the show's future below: