The Big Picture Heartstopper Season 2 explores the relationship between Toa and Elle, stealing the spotlight with a gorgeously played out storyline.

The Netflix adaptation allows for more space for supporting characters, highlighting the relationships of Toa and Elle, Tara and Darcy, and Isaac.

The upcoming season maintains the innocence of teenage romances while maturing in themes, resonating with its queer audience. It will not be explicit but will delve into more mature conflicts.

Heartstopper took the internet by storm when it hit Netflix last year, and now the YA romance series is back for another season. Based upon the graphic novel and ongoing webcomic of the same name by Alice Oseman, the new season will see Kit Connor and Joe Locke return as Nick and Charlie - two schoolboys who meet and fall in love. However, Locke has shared that his favorite storyline from the upcoming season - which hits Netflix on August 3 - doesn't actually involve either character. Instead, the actor has shared that the relationship between the pair's close friends Toa and Elle, portrayed by William Gao and Yasmin Finney respectively, is his highlight of Heartstopper's sophomore season.

Speaking with TV Insider, Locke praised the Netflix adaption for not only its faithfulness to its source material, but also for the space it allows its supporting cast. The actor said "I often find with adaptions, you always lose some story; whereas I feel like with our show, nothing is lost. Just lots and lots of additional space is made [in the show] for the other characters. The comics are really based only on Nick and Charlie; whereas the show, there’s a lot more space in the ensemble, which is great. This season we have so much of Tao and Elle’s relationship and Tara [Corinna Brown] and Darcy’s [Kizzy Edgell] relationship, and also Isaac gets his limelight, because Tobie [Donovan]’s an amazing actor and he deserves the limelight."

The Real Spotlight Stealers

However, it is apparently Toa and Elle's relationship which steals the spotlight this season, as Locke added that "the Tao and Elle story this season, I think, is my favorite in any story of the season. I think it’s really gorgeously played out, because I think there’s this idea sometimes of Heartstopper that it just simplifies what teenage relationships are." Of the pair's budding romance, the actor said "With the Tao and Elle story, there’s a lot of chewing and fraying. Will they, won’t they, but in a different way to what’s Nick and Charlie’s relationship, which I think is great. This Heartstopper is all about showing different types of relationships."

The innocence of the show's teenage romances is one of Heartstopper's defining features, as it explores the journey of characters grappling with their sexuality in a formative time of their lives - in a way which particularly resonates with its queer audience. This remains the case in the upcoming season, with Locke reiterating that while the show matures in its themes, it will still hold onto this sense of innocence. He said "Heartstopper is always going to be Heartstopper. It’s never going to be a show which is explicit. The show matures this season, especially in the later episodes where there’s more conflict and more of a mature conflict than anything else."

Season 2 of Heartstopper hits Netflix on August 3. You can check out Collider's review of the upcoming season here, as well its trailer below: