This weekend, Netflix hosted its latest TUDUM event, broadcasting live from Brazil. The worldwide event features a variety of news for original Netflix content, including announcements, trailers and other footage, first looks, and more. Heartstopper joined in the TUDUM festivities, giving viewers the first video look at the upcoming second season. Cast members Corinna Brown (Tara) and Kizzy Edgell (Darcy) debuted the opening scene for Heartstopper Season 2, and revealed the episode titles for the coming season.

The scene begins on a quiet note, moments before Charlie (Joe Locke) wakes up for the morning. As he sleeps, the camera pans across a small part of his room, showing off the adorable photos he has displayed of him and Nick (Kit Connor). Once Charlie is awake, he gets a swift boost of motivation to start the day, and it's all thanks to a message from Nick that simply reads, "Hi" (hi). The rest of clip takes Charlie through his morning routine as he gets ready for school, only taking his eyes off his phone when absolutely necessary. Finally, Charlie arrives at school, giddy with anticipation to see Nick again. And, yes, they greet each other with, "Hi."

What Is Heartstopper Season 2 About?

Heartstopper Season 2 will pick up following Charlie and Nick officially declaring they are boyfriends, which means they will navigate their relationship in new ways for the upcoming season. Nick, who realized he is bisexual last season, will also continue exploring his own identity. Tara and Darcy face some unexpected challenges, and Tao (William Gao) and Elle (Yasmin Finney) wonder if they work best as friends or if they could be something more. Meanwhile, exams are just around the corner, and so is the school trip to Paris. Per Netflix, "The gang has a lot to juggle as they journey through the next stages of life, love and friendship."

RELATED: 'Heartstopper' Season 2: Release Window, Cast, Plot, and Everything We Know So Far

Along with the mentioned cast, Heartstopper Season 2 welcomes back Olivia Colman as Nick's mother, Tobie Donovan as Isaac, Jenny Walser as Tori, Cormac Hyde-Corrin as Harry, Rhea Norwood as Imogen, Fisayo Akinade as Mr. Ajayi, and Sebastian Croft as Ben. New additions to the series are Jack Barton as Nick's brother David, Thibault De Montalembert as Nick's father Stephane, Leila Khan as Sahar, Ash Shelf as Felix, Belle Priestly as Naomi, and Nina Talegheni as a Truham teacher.

Heartstopper Season 2 premieres August 3 on Netflix. Check out the episode titles and watch the opening scene below:

Heartstopper Season 2 Episode Titles