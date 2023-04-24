Just over one year ago, Netflix released its adaptation of the queer YA rom-com Heartstopper, bringing Nick and Charlie's story to the screen. Based on the graphic novel series by Alice Oseman, the show follows the mentioned duo, an unlikely pair of friends whose relationship blossoms into something deeper. After teasing that some show-related news was on the horizon, Netflix has finally shared that Season 2 is coming on August 3!

As mentioned, the series follows the growth of Nick (Kit Connor) and Charlie's (Joe Locke) relationship. Charlie is already out as gay to the school, but not by any choice of his own. After he meets Nick, a crush quickly forms but seems unlikely to go anywhere as Nick is presumably straight. Meanwhile, as Nick and Charlie become more friendly, Nick questions his own sexuality, soon realizing that bisexual is the term that fits him best. Throughout the season, the pair learns more about each other and themselves. As Season 1 came to a close, Nick had just come out to his mother (Olivia Colman), who was happy he felt safe enough to do so. He and Charlie brought the season to an end as they went on a date to the beach, where they officially confirmed their status as boyfriends.

What to Expect From Heartstopper Season 2

Should the upcoming season follow the trend of Season 1, it's likely we'll see Volumes 3 and 4 make their way to the screen next. In the graphic novels, Nick, Charlie, and the rest of their classmates head to Paris for a field trip, which begins to hit on more personal territory for the characters. One such storyline includes the introduction of some of Nick's family members, including his father and his brother. Earlier casting announcements confirm that both will be in Season 2. For Charlie, we may yet see some of his deeper struggles with mental health, which become much more prominent.

Of course, Season 2 will also continue showcasing the joy of the series, from the continued growth of Nick and Charlie's relationship, as well as that of best friends soon turned lovers Tao (William Gao) and Elle (Yasmin Finney). Moreover, Oseman earlier revealed that Isaac (Tobie Donavan) will help usher in a greater conversation around asexuality. Though it's still unclear how specifically asexuality will be included in Season 2, we do know that it's part of Isaac's identity.

Additional cast returning for Season 2 includes Corinna Brown as Tara, Kizzy Edgell as Darcy, Cormac Hyde-Corrin as Harry, Sebastian Croft as Ben, Jenny Walser as Tori, Rhea Norwood as Imogen, and Fisayo Akinade as Mr. Ajayi. Season 2 will welcome Thibault De Montalembert as Stephane Nelson, Jack Barton as David Nelson, Belle Priestly as Naomi, Ash Shelf as Felix, Nina Taleghani as a Truham teacher, and Leila Khan as Sahar.

Heartstopper Season 2 arrives on Netflix on August 3! Check out the date announcement teaser below: