When one thinks of a comic book to movie adaptation, the mind instantly wanders to superheroes. Whether that be the all-conquering Marvel Cinematic Universe or the endless on-screen portrayals of Batman or Superman, comic book movies have been a staple of our viewing culture for decades. However, with the rise in their popularity, and the rise in webcomics, comes the opportunity for lesser-known pieces to earn their rightful applause. On April 22, 2022, Heartstopper was released to a global audience on Netflix. The show is based on a graphic novel and webcomic of the very same name. An instant hit with both fans and critics, the show didn't just provide audiences with a well-shaped tale of love and friendship, but one that opened the door for more on-screen representation of oft-marginalized communities.

The series sensitively and creatively portrays the coming-of-age experience of two young men as they discover their own sexualities, as well as offering better representation through an ensemble cast. It was, therefore, a no-brainer for Netflix to renew Heartstopper for two additional seasons. It shouldn't be too long now before the second season of Heartstopper comes out, with plot information and character announcements coming in their droves. So, with all that being said, here is everything we know about Heartstopper Season 2 so far.

When and Where Is Heartstopper Season 2 Releasing?

Just like the first season, Heartstopper Season 2 will be available on Netflix. So, for those who may not currently have a subscription, it would perhaps be wise to get one in time for the release. As it currently stands, there is no definitive release date for the season, but we do know that Heartstopper Season 2 will be released in 2023. We don't have an exact date yet, of course, but while you wait, you could take the chance to watch/rewatch Heartstopper Season 1 with the following link:

Is There A Trailer For Heartstopper Season 2?

Once again, despite the clear plot and character information we have been treated to, there is no trailer yet for Heartstopper Season 2. Despite this, with the amount of news we are getting and Netflix's strong track record when it comes to trailer releases, fans can expect some sort of teaser to come out sooner rather than later. In case you're completely new to the series, though, you can watch the trailer for Heartstopper Season 1 in the player below:

How Did Heartstopper Season 1 End?

The final episode of Heartstopper Season 1, just like any good series, ties the bow on several plot threads but also leaves enough questions unanswered. With many of the characters spending the final episode trying to reconcile with one another, it is Nick's (Kit Connor) decision to come out to his mother that steals the ending.

In a moment of touching beauty bathed in the reality of its situation, Nick and his mother, played by the incredibly talented Olivia Colman (The Favourite), share a truly heartwarming and life-affirming scene that leaves everyone who watches it in tears. It is these moments that make Heartstopper so special, and fans can be sure there will be more of them in Season 2.

Beyond this, fans will be desperate to find out what happens to Elle (Yasmin Finney) and Tao (William Gao), with both of them sneaking off to the art room to (what seemed like) express their feelings for one another, but instead, they express how they are afraid of those feelings damaging a terrific friendship. It's a nice moment, that only adds to the list of reasons why Season 2 is a must-watch.

When Is Heartstopper Season 2 Filming?

On September 22, 2022, Netflix announced that production had begun on Season 2 of Heartstopper. Filming on the season went on in the UK for about three months, and it was announced on December 2 that production had wrapped with a tweet from the official Netflix Twitter account.

What Will Heartstopper Season 2 Be About?

There are seven volumes of Alice Oseman's source material, and Season 1 covers only the first two volumes, leaving much room for expansion. Luckily, through interviews with certain cast and crew members, we are able to piece together certain points of the plot without an official synopsis. The most crucial of these was revealed by Alice Oseman in an interview, where she suggested that there would be greater emphasis on the character of Isaac (Tobie Donovan) in the new season. Oseman said, "Netflix will hate me for spilling, but yes, asexuality will be discussed on TV in a big way. I’m excited. I hope it’ll change the world. I hope when it happens in Heartstopper it doesn’t feel like a lesson. You know Isaac, you care about him, and now you’re going to learn something new about him.”

This is a massive step forward in a show that puts so much emphasis on its representation of the LGBTQ+ community. The series has worked to dismantle many queer representation stereotypes and looks set to continue in that mission in Season 2. Fans of the graphic novels may have some idea of what else will come in the next season, but the rest of the fanbase may have to wait for some sort of trailer before they can find out more details.

Who's In the Cast of Heartstopper Season 2?

One of the great successes of Heartstopper was its incredible ensemble cast. Using relatively fresh actors in lead roles added to the authenticity of a show that relies on that very feeling in order to accurately represent its audience. Most of these faces are going to return in Season 2, with the likes of Charlie (Joe Locke), Nick (Kit Connor), Elle (Yasmin Finney), Tao (William Gao), Harry (Cormac Hyde-Corrin), Isaac (Tobie Donovan), and many more hopefully appearing once again. However, for a show to keep its audience excited, often new faces must be added, which is exactly what Heartstopper has done. In a tweet back in November, it was confirmed that Heartstopper Season 2 would introduce Bel Priestley as Naomi, Ash Self as Felix, and Thibault De Montalembert as Stephane.

It is these additions, as well as the confirmed plot points and returning characters that cause fans to be understandably excited about Heartstopper's return, and make it one of the most unmissable shows on Netflix this year. And while you wait, check out our Heartstopper cast and character guide for more details about the main cast and the characters they play.