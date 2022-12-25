Good news, Heartstopper fans! The cast of Netflix's queer coming-of-age rom-com series released a new video on Christmas Day wishing fans of the show a very happy holiday season. Because this time of year is so closely associated with gift giving, of course stars Joe Locke, Kit Connor, Tobie Donovan, Yasmin Finney and William Gao had to show up with something in tow for the fans of the series, namely the exciting news that Season 2 will premiere in 2023.

Heartstopper proved to be a huge success for Netflix, with the streamer renewing the heartwarming series for an additional two seasons less than a month after its release this past spring. Filming on Season 2 began in September with the addition of four new cast members, and wrapped up shortly after in early December. With filming already done, then, it's no surprise the new season will hit Netflix within the next year.

Based on the graphic novel series of the same name by Alice Oseman, Heartstopper follows teens Charlie Spring (Locke) and Nick Nelson (Connor) and their friends as they navigate growing up and growing into their identities. For some, like Charlie and Elle (Finney), theirs was a journey of knowing exactly who they are and shaping their wider world into one that accepts them unapologetically, while Nick's was a journey of self-discovery, and recognizing what exactly his growing feelings for Charlie actually were.

Image via Netflix

Not much is known yet about the plot for Season 2, but with Season 1 following the first two books in Oseman's series, we can assume that the second season will cover the next two, or at least draw from them. Whether this means a teen-angst-filled school trip to Paris or not, we'll have to wait until 2023 to find out for sure.

In addition to Locke, Connor, Finney, Donovan and Gao, Heartstopper also stars Sebastian Croft, Corinna Brown, Kizzy Edgell, Rhea Norwood and Jenny Walser, with Jack Barton, Nima Taleghani, Bradley Riches and newcomer Leila Khan joining for Season 2. As of right now, there is no word on whether Olivia Colman, who played Nick's mother in Season 1, will be returning for Season 2.

Heartstopper Season 2 premieres in 2023. Check out the announcement from the cast below: