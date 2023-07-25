This review was written during the 2023 WGA and SAG-AFTRA strikes. Without the labor of the writers and actors currently on strike, the series being covered here wouldn't exist.Last summer, audiences got a sweet, feel-good queer romance in Heartstopper, the story of recently outed teenager Charlie (Joe Locke) who enters secondary school — that's high school, for us Americans — and meets rugby player Nick (Kit Connor), developing a friendship that quickly morphs into a romance. Season 1 ended on a hopeful note, with Charlie and Nick forging ahead with their relationship even though most of Nick's friends and family don't know that he's bisexual.

Season 2 picks up right where we left off, with the two navigating their fledgling relationship — and struggling to keep it a secret from their schoolmates. It's also a struggle for Charlie to focus on his studies when all he wants to do is hang out with Nick (and kiss him as often as he can). His parents even give him an ultimatum: he has to get through his final essay before he can go hang out with Nick. Charlie doesn't exactly play this the smart way, sneaking out to see Nick instead of writing said all-important essay and getting grounded in the process. It's somewhat refreshing to see a kid in a TV series face actual consequences. Too often, parents on these shows are a little too lenient if it means a valuable lesson has been learned along the way.

While Charlie is dealing with his own challenges, Nick is struggling with the coming out part. Several times, he says he's going to come out to his friends, but he can't seem to work up the nerve to actually do it. This leads to a heart-to-heart with Charlie in Episode 3, where he says that people think you should automatically come out to your family and friends as soon as you know, but that doesn't mean you have to. Even as he says this, though, Charlie adds that he does want everyone to know that Nick's his boyfriend. He's obviously conflicted; he doesn't want Nick to feel so much pressure to come out, while at the same time, he wants the world to know that they're together. It's a realistic dilemma that most teenagers face, especially if they're in a queer relationship.

'Heartstopper' Season 2's Relationships Are Real, Yet Wholesome

That's what is so wonderful about Heartstopper, especially Season 2: These relationships feel real. The joy that Charlie and Nick feel being with each other is hampered by what other people might think. It's no doubt something that many young people struggling with their sexuality experience. In fact, it's something most people can identify with, whether they're gay or straight. While there's an exciting element to having a secret relationship, it's also hindered by the constant worry that someone will find out. Charlie and Nick face this throughout much of Season 2, and it feels very authentic.

Charlie and Nick aren't the only ones facing obstacles to their perfect teen romance, however. As hinted at in Season 1, Charlie's best friends Tao (William Gao) and Elle (Yasmin Finney) are this season's will-they-or-won't-they couple. At the start of the first season, Elle has come out as trans and is attending the girls' school adjacent to the boys' school. Once she transitions, Tao finds that he likes Elle as more than a friend, even though he seems to have trouble admitting that to himself. Season 2 sees the pair continue to debate their feelings for each other, and even go out on a date together. It's definitely not smooth sailing as they grow from best friends to lovers, which is undoubtedly an awkward experience, no matter how fairytale-like the love may be. There may be some who don't want Tao and Elle to get together romantically, and those folks might be disappointed, but not to worry. This show still values friendships, and Charlie and Nick's entire group of friends is so wonderful that I found myself wishing I'd had friends like them growing up.

And then there's Isaac (Tobie Donovan), the uncoupled member of the friend group who's usually got his nose stuck in a book. Isaac gets far more screen time in Season 2, as he, too, struggles with his sexuality. The school's only other out gay guy besides Charlie, James (Bradley Riches), develops a crush on Isaac, but Isaac isn't sure he can reciprocate those feelings. He likes James, sure, but he's not sure if he likes him in that way. Throughout the season, Isaac begins to understand that he may be asexual — which definitely isn't as prevalent in TV shows and movies. It's refreshing to see it covered here in a way that could explain it to teenagers, especially those who may not understand why they're not attracted to anyone and worry that there's something "wrong" with them.

If both seasons of Heartstopper teach us anything, it's that it's OK to be who you are, whoever you are, no matter who you're attracted to. It's a lesson Tao learns when he tries to be someone he's not to impress Elle, and it's a great message for teen viewers of the show — or, frankly, those of any age who may be struggling to accept themselves as they are.

Paris and the Prom Feature Prominently in 'Heartstopper' Season 2

Season 2's big events are the school trip to Paris and the prom. The trip to Paris covers three episodes and sees the many different romantic relationships blossom over the episodes' arcs. One relationship that only happened sort of in passing in Season 1 continues to play out between Elle's classmates, Tara (Corinna Brown) and Darcy (Kizzy Edgell). They made their lesbian relationship public in the first season, though as it turns out, they didn't tell everyone. In Season 2, on the Paris trip, Charlie finds himself feeling jealous of their openness with each other in public, while Tara envies the fact that Charlie and Nick can share their feelings. She's told Darcy that she loves her, but the words weren't reciprocated — so it turns out no one has a perfect relationship after all, at least underneath surface impressions.

Besides the coming-out worries, Nick also has to deal with Ben (Sebastian Croft) popping up in the picture repeatedly, wanting to talk to Charlie about what happened between them in Season 1. Ben is very persistent, so much so that you kind of want him to buzz off after a certain point. He's a popular character, but he began to grate on my nerves with his sullen staring at Charlie and endless texting. However, there is finally closure to that storyline in Season 2, for better or for worse.

Another great thing is that Heartstopper Season 2 still maintains the show's wholesome heart. Yes, Charlie and Nick and Tara and Darcy may sleep in the same bed in their respective Paris hotel rooms, but nothing happens more than kissing on-screen. Is it realistic? Maybe not, but is it also refreshing after the hypersexualized relationships that are so often portrayed in other teen shows like Euphoria and Sex Education? Definitely. Beyond that, however, where the show is realistic at its core is in the way these relationships and friendships take shape. Where it could potentially veer into fantasy territory is the fact that everyone is so accepting, except for one bully and one character's mom — but, on the other hand, we kind of need that element of universal acceptance, don't we? Especially in a feel-good show like this one.

The final episode of Season 2 is titled "Perfect," and that's arguably what it is. It's a perfect ending to the season, even if it does end on somewhat of a cliffhanger. Thankfully, there's a Season 3 in the works, and if you're like me, you can't wait to see more of Charlie, Nick, Tao, Elle, Isaac, and the rest of the gang. If you've been craving a layered, heartfelt, sweet romance, Heartstopper is definitely the show for you — and if it doesn't make you feel some degree of happiness, you're probably dead inside.

Rating: A

