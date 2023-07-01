Netflix's beloved YA series Heartstopper is just over a month away from returning, and the streamer has released some new looks at the upcoming season to tide viewers over. Following the earlier release of Season 2's opening scene, a new teaser and the season poster have arrived, featuring Nick, Charlie, and their friends.

The teaser clocks in at less than a minute but encapsulates so much of what Heartstopper is about — love. Naturally, the teaser kicks off with the show's main duo, Nick (Kit Connor) and Charlie (Joe Locke), who are now officially a couple following the events of Season 1. Tara (Corinna Brown) and Darcy (Kizzy Edgell), and Tao (William Gao) and Elle (Yasmin Finney) also gain moments of spotlight in the teaser, along with Isaac (Tobie Donovan). Both the teaser and poster lean into the school trip to Paris, which is a pivotal event for many of the characters in the graphic novel.

What to Expect From Heartstopper Season 2

While the characters will navigate their various romances, Heartstopper Season 2 will also see them contend with other challenges. School-wise, exams are on the horizon for the group, along with their trip and their prom, giving them much to juggle heading into the upcoming season. Characters such as Nick and Isaac will continue learning about their sexual identities. Nick, who is bisexual, will have to deal with his father (Thibault De Montalembert) and his brother (Jack Barton), neither of whom he sees often. Meanwhile, Isaac will have the opportunity to explore being asexual and possibly aromantic, something not included in depth in the graphic novels. Moreover, Charlie will begin facing heftier mental health struggles.

Image via Netflix

Adapted from Alice Oseman's graphic novels, Heartstopper debuted in mid-2022, quickly becoming one of the most well-loved shows on Netflix. Shortly after its initial debut, the show gained a double renewal, with Season 3 the next confirmed season on the horizon. Thankfully, a fifth volume of Heartstopper is due to publish near the end of this year, giving the series additional story to delve into after Season 2. Oseman adapted their work for the screen alongside Euros Lyn. Additional cast includes Jenny Walser, Cormac Hyde-Corrin, Rhea Norwood, Fisayo Akinade, Sebastian Croft, Leila Khan, Ash Shelf, Belle Priestly, and Nina Talegheni.

Heartstopper returns with Season 2 on August 3. Check out the teaser and poster below: