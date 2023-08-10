The Big Picture Heartstopper reimagines a Season 2 scene in the style of Wes Anderson capturing his signature themes of symmetry, extreme close-ups, and distinctive soundtracks.

The recut scene makes the date more romantic than it actually is, but in the original version, Tao's attempt to please Elle backfires.

Wes Anderson's latest film, Asteroid City, premiered earlier this year.

In Heartstopper, one of Elle’s (Yasmin Finney) defining characteristics is her love of Wes Anderson movies. Tao (William Gao) also enjoys them, but not every title. At a certain point in the season, they have a chance to see Moonrise Kingdom at a local theater that celebrates the work of auteur filmmakers. In order to celebrate one week since the premiere of Season 2, Netflix decided to recut the scene and present it as if it were a segment of an Anderson movie.

Wes Anderson fans will be quick to pick up on the characteristic soundtrack that we normally don’t hear on Heartstopper. You’ll also notice the extreme close-ups of ordinary objects and the positioning of elements at the very center of the scene. Symmetry also plays a big part in Anderson's films in order to make moments extremely satisfying to look at. Also, title cards provide the set-up of each scene and, as his costume and new haircut make it clear, Tao wouldn’t be out of place in the Wes Anderson universe.

The scene played to Anderson’s tune also makes it a bit more romantic than it actually is in the series. In the original version, Elle realizes that Tao is trying to be someone else in order to please her – and the first indication is his decision to go watch a movie he doesn’t like. What Tao fails to comprehend is that Elle likes him exactly as he is, and there’s no need for him to try too hard to please her. That’s why the date ends up not going as well as Tao imagined.

Tao Is One of the Few People Who Don't Like Moonrise Kingdom

When it comes to Moonrise Kingdom, the world is on Elle’s side, though: The movie stands tall as one of Wes Anderson’s best-reviewed titles, with an approval rate of 93% on Rotten Tomatoes. The movie centers around two kids who form a deep bond while isolated from a scouting camp. The adventure received a nomination for Best Original Screenplay at the Oscars. In 2023, Anderson fans are presented with two different projects by the filmmaker: Asteroid City, which premiered earlier this year, and the short Western film Strange Way of Life, which finds its way to Netflix in October.

As for Heartstopper, the Tao-and-Elle frustrated date perfectly depicts the angst of adolescence, a moment in which we’re desperately trying to understand who we are while also wanting to belong. Luckily for shippers, the cute couple has nothing but time to work things out.

You can watch the Wes Anderson meets Heartstopper clip below: