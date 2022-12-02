Heartstopper, your favorite queer romance show, is ready to make its way back to your screens as Netflix has just announced that filming for Season 2 has wrapped. Heartstopper was an instant success on Netflix dominating the Top 10 charts right after its premiere in April 2022. A hit with audiences and critics alike, it's unsurprising to see Netflix moving fast on the series that has been hailed for portraying the LGBTQ+ community in an unclichéd light.

Netflix made the announcement via its official Twitter page with the words; "That's a wrap on Heartstopper Season 2." Along with the announcement, the streamer posted two photos; one with the series creator Alice Oseman flanked by the show's main stars Kit Connor and Joe Locke, and another zoomed-in photo of a rainbow-capped clapperboard held by Oseman which equally featured a cute drawing of the show's two main characters, a nod to the webcomic and graphic novel by Oseman from which the story is adapted.

The first season of the British coming-of-age drama covered volumes 1 and 2 of the novels and followed popular secondary school jock, Nick Nelson (Connor) as he begins to grapple with his sexuality. He befriends classmate Charlie Spring (Locke) who was recently outed, and as their friendship blossoms, Charlie soon realizes that he may want something other than a platonic friendship with Nick. Season 2 will continue adapting the novel series from Volume 3 which sees Nick reciprocate Charlie's feelings as the pair start dating and Nick finds the courage to come out to his mom. The season will also see the boys on a school trip to Paris where they will both have to decide on the perfect time to make their romance official to their friends.

Netflix has announced that all the original cast are back in the second season including Yasmin Finney, William Gao, Corinna Brown, Kizzy Edgell, Sebastian Croft, Tobie Donovan, Rhea Norwood, and Jenny Walser. The new season will also feature some fresh faces as Nick and Charlie's story expands. At the start of filming, the streamer announced the new cast members to include Jack Barton, Nima Taleghani who will play a new teacher at Truham, and Leila Khan. Last month Thibault de Montalembert, Ash Self, and Bel Priestley were also added.

Like the first season, Heartstopper Season 2 will include 8 episodes. A third season has already been ordered as the show will likely cover the entire novel series which includes 5 books.

With filming for Season 2 now wrapped, it won't be long before Netflix announces a premiere date and reveal a trailer for the return of the hit series. Check out the announcement below: