Heartstopper's third season just got a bit more "must see" with the addition of three A-list stars to the cast for the next batch of episodes, due to premiere in October. The show follows the story of two British teens, Charlie Spring (Joe Locke) and Nick Nelson (Kit Connor), who attend an all-boys grammar school. Charlie, a highly sensitive and openly gay student, ends up sitting next to Nick, a cheerful and kind-hearted rugby player, during form class. As their friendship develops, both boys begin to discover deeper feelings for each other. The series is based on the graphic novels by Alice Oseman.

Hayley Atwell, known for her role as the formidable Peggy Carter in the Marvel Cinematic Universe and most recently seen in Mission: Impossible — Dead Reckoning, steps into the shoes of Diane, Nick's aunt. Diane brings a dose of reality and wisdom to Nick when she takes him on a summer holiday to Menorca, where she will impart some hard-earned advice about his blossoming relationship with Charlie.

Eddie Marsan, the veteran character actor known for his performances in films like Happy-Go-Lucky and Sherlock Holmes, will portray Geoff, Charlie's therapist. Geoff, a character from the "Heartstopper" graphic novels, is a wise and straightforward counsellor who plays a crucial role in helping Charlie navigate the complexities of life and love, while Jonathan Bailey, who captured hearts as the dashing Anthony Bridgerton in Netflix's hit series Bridgerton, is set to make a cameo appearance as Jack Maddox. Jack is an Instagram-famous classicist and becomes a celebrity crush of Charlie.

“I am incredibly excited to be welcoming three new cast members to the Heartstopper family,” Oseman said in a statement. “It was an absolute joy to see Hayley, Eddie and Jonathan’s talent alongside our existing cast, and I can’t wait for the Heartstopper fans to meet these new characters.”

What's 'Heartstopper' Season 3 About?

Per the season’s official description, “Charlie would like to tell Nick that he loves him. Nick also has something important to say to Charlie. As the summer holiday ends and the months race on, the friends begin to realize that the school year will come with both its joys and its challenges. As they learn more about each other and their relationships, plan social events and parties and start thinking about university choices, everyone must learn to lean on those they love when life doesn’t go to plan.”

The third season of Heartstopper will premiere on Netflix in October.