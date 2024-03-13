The Big Picture New face Jonathan Bailey joins Heartstopper as Jack Maddox for Season 3.

It seems that Netflix’s hit YA romance Heartstopper has gained a new face for its upcoming third season. Recently, Jonathan Bailey (Bridgerton) took to Instagram to post a handful of photos from a new account, teasing his role as Jack Maddox in Heartstopper. Though no further details have been revealed, Heartstopper fans can look forward to seeing Nick (Kit Connor) and Charlie (Joe Locke) interact with one of their favorite scholars.

Heartstopper made its screen debut in 2022, following its two core characters, Nick and Charlie, as their unexpected friendship quickly morphed into a romantic relationship. Where Season 1 followed them as they navigated their new relationship, Season 2 saw them embrace it more publicly. Meanwhile, they and their friends also went through some ups and downs of their own. Throughout the season, the crew dealt with some big changes in school and their personal lives. Viewers also gained much more insight into characters such as Isaac (Tobie Donvan) and Darcy (Kizzy Edgell). As the season ended, Charlie opened up more to Nick about some of his deeper mental health struggles. Elle (Yasmin Finney) and Tao (William Gao) also found some light at the end of the romance tunnel, while Elle also decided where she wanted to go to school.

At the time of this writing, most plot details on Heartstopper Season 3 are being held close to the chest. However, based on where Season 2 left Nick and Charlie — and the trajectory of the graphic novel source material — it’s possible viewers may see a greater focus on Charlie's struggle with his eating disorder, as it became a much more integral part of his story in the graphic novels. With Bailey’s addition to the cast, it seems viewers may also look forward to more wholesome moments between Charlie and Nick. Season 2 also leaves plenty of room to explore more of the personal lives of the other characters.

Where Do You Know Jonathan Bailey From?

Before joining the YA romance for Netflix, Bailey is currently well-known for starring in another buzzy Netflix romance: the television adaptation of Bridgerton. In it, Bailey plays the eldest brother, Viscount Anthony Bridgerton. He will return, along with his on-screen wife Simone Ashley, for the upcoming Season 3. Beyond the streamer, Bailey recently starred in Showtime’s Fellow Travelers alongside Matt Bomer. Some of his other credits include Broadchurch, Groove High, and The Mercy, along with voice acting work in video games including Final Fantasy XIV: Shadowbringers and more.

Heartstopper Seasons 1 and 2 are streaming now on Netflix. Season 3 does not yet have a release date, but production wrapped in December 2023.

