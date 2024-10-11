Like many around the world, I obsessively follow my favorite TV shows and am constantly on the hunt for my next fascination. With that in mind, I can confidently declare that I’ve never come across a more innovative show than Heartstopper. From its very first episode, Heartstopper has joyously celebrated the entirety of the LGBTQIA+ community, telling the teenage love story of Nick Nelson (Kit Connor) and Charlie Spring (Joe Locke).

As a middle-of-the-generation millennial, my 20s were filled with a sudden explosion of queer content from the Love, Simon universe and the acclaimed film Call Me by Your Name. Thus, by the time Heartstopper came around, I wasn’t exactly the target age demographic for the show, but nonetheless, I was taken with the aforementioned joy and representation the series provides. Over the last two years, Heartstopper has been brewing an incredibly complex plot, one that is so groundbreaking it provided me with my first real sense of representation in the media, even after growing up with some incredible queer content.

‘Heartstopper’ Is One of the First Show’s To Take on a Serious LGBTQIA+ Issue

Over the course of its three-season run, Heartstopper has gone above and beyond to tackle tough topics, including homophobia and transphobia. However, it was the midpoint of Season 2 that truly subverted my expectations when the show began hinting at Charlie's eating disorder. I myself was diagnosed with Anorexia-Nervosa and OCD at the age of 23, the same dual diagnosis that has been at the heart of Charlie’s arc in Season 3. According to the Trevor Project, LGBTQIA+ youth are high risk for eating disorder diagnoses, with ScienceDaily specifying that gay and bisexual men are statistically have a higher prevalence of eating disorders such as anorexia, bulimia, etc.

While I myself suffered with my illness for more than two years, I had many other friends in the community with similar or the same condition. Yet, for all the queer content we’d received throughout our young adulthood, never once did I come across material that took on the topic until Heartstopper. Seeing the show not only plant the seeds for the storyline but make it such a prevalent part of the season — even giving it more screen time than some of its romantic elements — was the most fulfilling execution I’d ever witnessed. It was momentous to finally watch such a prominent issue many queer people face brought to the attention of millions via a major series. Of course, acknowledging the disease is only half the battle. An accurate portrayal is just as important. Heartstopper has proven that it is more than up for the challenge.

‘Heartstopper’ Offers a Genuine Representation of Life with an Eating Disorder

I’ll admit, while I was pleased to see the show was brave enough to tackle the tough topic, I was nervous regarding how the story would actually play out. Many of the show’s best episodes have launched overarching stories, but they’ve always come to a satisfying conclusion in one way or another. Anorexia Nervosa, however, does not, and it can take quite a long time for the person living with the disease to come to terms with it, myself included. I hoped with all my might that the show would approach the topic not just with care but with a reality that we rarely see executed on television. To my surprise, the show headed in the right direction as soon as the season opened.

When the gang heads to the beach for a fun day of sand and waves, Charlie denies his illness when Nick broaches the subject with a smile. It’s a smile I know all too well. I often hid behind the armor of false positivity, sometimes even laughing off the idea when loved ones raised their concerns. As the season progresses, we’re treated to more of Charlie’s mental health struggles, and we learn that, when it comes to food, he has certain rules he maintains. Hearing Charlie use this language absolutely floored me. Rules and regulations surrounding meals and snacks are one of the hallmark signs of Anorexia Nervosa and many other eating disorders. What may seem like a mysterious statement to viewers who’ve never suffered from such a disease nearly brought me to tears. Indeed, Heartstoppe truly portrays every ugly truth that the diagnosis creates. Further statements, like Charlie's admission that he hears a voice in his head at meal time, give the first honest, in-depth exploration of eating disorders that I’ve ever seen in any medium. Of course, I still wondered how the show would handle Charlie’s recovery. Once again, I was amazed.

There is a common misconception that an intervention approach can help the afflicted. In my experience, as well as speaking to those who also lived with similar diagnoses, it tends to be the one suffering who has to seek help. Charlie exemplifies this, often fighting off those who only wish to help him until he’s ready to turn over a new leaf. Charlie has certainly come a long way over the course of the series, but this internal battle is his greatest yet. Watching him go from living in denial to wanting to change his life was not only powerful, it’s just what many of us living with eating disorders need to see. Likewise, the show’s approach to his actual recovery may seem somber from the outside looking in, but it’s completely realistic. Unlike many of the series’ stories, Charlie’s recovery can never be properly wrapped up. After Season 3’s fourth outing shows his journey through rehabilitation, he admits to still struggling in later episodes, even relapsing at times. Any of us who have lived through such an experience can tell you that this is how life plays out post-recovery. Even years after my own therapy, I occasionally struggle to fight the voice in my head. But Charlie Spring has helped me feel not so alone, even in my darkest moments.

Heartstopper has always been a safe haven for those of us in the queer community. After so many wonderful stories, the show had no obligation to take on such a heavy topic. But, thanks to its bravery and realistic approach, I can say I finally feel completely seen within the media. While my carefree high school days may be far behind me, Charlie’s journey has reminded me and millions of others around the world that we are not alone. And for that, I will be forever grateful.

