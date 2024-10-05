Editor's Note: This article contains spoilers for 'Heartstoppper' Season 3.Netflix’s Heartstopper wraps up another season with a perfect Rotten Tomatoes score of 100%, but delves into a more mature and profound territory than ever anticipated. Season 3 is an extremely difficult watch, and everyone definitely should read the trigger warnings before venturing into it, but the finale rewards our endurance with a sweet and hopeful note. Charlie (Joe Locke) and Nick (Kit Connor) return to the small screen hand-in-hand and with three special words lingering on their lips. They are joined by a familiar ensemble cast, where each character grows and explores their identity in heartfelt ways, while also giving us an inkling about what a potential Season 4 could be about.

‘Heartstopper’ Season 3 Dives Into Charlie’s Mental Health

Heartstopper’s primary couple continue to emotionally evolve, as they say “I love you” for the first time and slowly become better at confiding in each other. Towards the end of the season, Charlie and Nick even start exploring each other sexually, portrayed in a light-hearted, awkward, yet trust-filled teenage way. However, underneath the wholesome relationship lingers the untouched and unsaid concerns over Charlie’s mental health and disordered eating. Throughout the season, we witness Nick tentatively trying to address the issue as a worried loved one, and Charlie eventually confronts it head on.

By the finale, Charlie’s mental health arc comes to a promising end as he talks to his therapist (Eddie Marsan) about his newfound approach to his health. Diagnosed with anorexia nervosa and OCD, Charlie’s recovery involved overcoming his compulsions and finding a healthy diet via an in-depth schedule and meal prep list. As such, he accepts that not every day will be perfect or successful in his healing, but on those bad days, he knows now that he can rely on his support system: one that isn’t entirely made up of Nick. From his friendship group to his family, he finally realizes the importance of seeking help and being open when he needs to be.

But the peak of his healing journey is symbolized in the closing scenes of Season 3. As Charlie and Nick began becoming more intimate, Charlie was reluctant to take his shirt off. Multiple times throughout the season, we see vulnerable moments of Charlie peering into the mirror with scars on his biceps and despair-filled eyes. So when he does decide to take his top off in front of Nick – and even asks Nick to do it for him – it is symbolic of Charlie’s growth and willingness to be more vulnerable than he has ever been before.

Tao and Elle Grow Together in ‘Heartstopper’ Season 3

Season 3 of Heartstopper also portrays another couple that is ready to be intimate: Tao (William Gao) and Elle (Yasmin Finney). However, whenever they try, Elle is hit with a bout of gender dysphoria, not completely comfortable being that vulnerable about her body as a trans woman. This ties into a later scene when she is invited to do a radio interview about her art because her Instagram is gaining more traction. However, the radio host turns the questions around, and instead of talking about Elle’s art, begins interrogating her for opinions about contemporary gender politics. Caught off-guard, and as a teenager who simply wants to talk about her art, Elle becomes disconnected from doing anything artistic after the interview tainted it for her.

In the finale, we only have a brief catch-up with this couple, but the momentary interaction speaks volumes. Elle tells Tao about her plans to go to university in Europe to do art, and Tao responds with a supportive joke about getting a job to pay for airfares. It indicates that Elle is reconnected with art after Tao’s beautiful home video he makes to inspire her. She has had trouble trusting him with that side of her, fearing he wouldn’t be able to understand her lived experience. She realizes that just as she put trust in him in order to have sex for the first time, she has to put that same faith into sharing her emotional side too. Tao’s reaction during the interaction also demonstrates his development, as he overcomes his abandonment issues from the start of the season.

Sexual and Gender Identity Is Explored in ‘Heartstopper’ Season 3

Committed to exploring love and identity in a myriad of ways, Heartstopper continues this trend with its supporting cast. Isaac’s (Tobie Donovan) storyline about exploring his sexuality was introduced in Season 2, and in this season, he not only begins identifying as asexual and aromantic, but also announces it proudly to his friends in a heart-warming scene at the zoo. On the other hand, Darcy (Kizzy Edgell) plays around with they/them pronouns, until coming out as non-binary to Tara (Corinna Brown) in another beautiful display of support and love. Moreover, Tara also learns to firmly yet kindly set boundaries with Darcy, passing on this wisdom to Nick, who is mulling over his own concerns.

Our favorite ally who accidentally says not-so-sensitive one-liners, Imogen (Rhea Norwood), also begins a journey of questioning her sexual identity. During their university tour in the finale, she divulges to Nick about how she never really liked any of her past boyfriends. This line of questioning began after she drunkenly kissed her best friend, though they decide they are better off as friends. As such, Imogen begins her own confusing journey of self-discovery while being embraced by the most supportive friendship group.

Charlie's big sister, Tori (Jenny Walser), also gets a tender and sweet little romance this season. She meets the similarly awkward and quirky Michael (Darragh Hand) at New Year's but refuses to label the relationship. During the carnival in the finale, Michael broaches the girlfriend question, instigating Tori to promptly flee the situation. After Michael prods Charlie to speak to her, insisting that he doesn't actually care about the label, he simply wants to be with her, Charlie has a heart-to-heart with her on the Ferris wheel. Tori has always been portrayed as the supportive and protective older sibling, yet her love is vastly underappreciated and almost invisible. As such, Charlie encourages her to stop worrying about him and start living her own life, leading to a cute reconciliation.

Is ‘Heartstopper’ Setting Up Season 4?

Image via Netflix

While Season 4 has not been officially confirmed by Netflix yet, Heartstopper sows the seeds of future conflicts in Season 3’s finale, specifically in Nick’s storyline. Throughout the season, Nick has kept Charlie and his health at the forefront of his mind, and now that they are out of the deep-end, Nick is beginning to look toward the future. Though he keeps insisting his top preferences for university are local, namely to keep close to Charlie who will finish a year later, the finale reveals that Nick has an affinity for a school that is a 4 hour road-trip away from home. So if he does decide to go, he will not see Charlie as often.

Tara, Elle, and Darcy point out that Nick’s people-pleasing behaviors will be to the detriment of his own happiness and growth. As such, Nick still hasn’t told Charlie about his desire to go to a distant university, leaving us with a huge unanswered question about how Charlie will react – or if Nick even has the confidence to go. Heartstopper Season 3, Episode 10 is aptly titled “Apart,” perhaps foreshadowing how the two lovebirds may soon be apart and have to learn how to operate and live independent of each other within the relationship. Ever since Nick has come out, he has relied on Charlie’s presence, so if he does go to university, he will likely explore his identity without Charlie there all the time.

Heartstopper Seasons 1-3 are available to stream on Netflix in the U.S.

Heartstopper Teens Charlie and Nick discover their unlikely friendship might be something more as they navigate school and young love in this coming-of-age series. Release Date April 22, 2022 Cast Olivia Colman , Kit Connor , Rhea Norwood , Yasmin Finney , Cormac Hyde-Corrin , Stephen Fry , Tobie Donovan , William Gao , Sebastian Croft , Kizzy Edgell , Chetna Pandya , Joe Locke , Jenny Walser , Corinna Brown , Fisayo Akinade Rating Seasons 2 Streaming Service(s) Netflix Showrunner Alice Oseman Expand

