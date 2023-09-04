The Big Picture Netflix has revealed the title of the first episode of the upcoming third season of Heartstopper, titled "Love," written by Alice Oseman.

The studio is already working on the third season, although production could be delayed due to the current strike organized by the Writers Guild of America and SAG-AFTRA.

The series follows the story of Nick and Charlie, two students who fall in love with each other amidst complicated circumstances, with the second season taking them on a school trip to Paris.

While audiences are still processing the ending of the second season of Heartstopper, Netflix is already planning ahead, and they have just revealed the title of the first episode from the upcoming third season. By showing a picture of the script's cover, the streaming platform has let audiences know that the episode will be titled "Love", and it will be written by Alice Oseman. The screenwriter was also responsible for the creation of the television series, which is based on her own graphic novel of the same name. Love is in the air, and it will continue to be once the adaptation returns to Netflix at some point in the future.

Not much is known about the plot of the upcoming episodes. After all, the second season of the show premiered on the streaming platform about a month ago. But the fact that the studio is already working on the third installment should reassure fans of the title, even if production could be delayed due to the strike currently organized by the Writers Guild of America and SAG-AFTRA. As soon as the studios decide to pay their workers a fair wage, the stage will be set for filming to start on the third season of Heartstopper.

The television series, just like the material it's based on, follows the story of Nick (Kit Connor) and Charlie (Joe Locke), a pair of students from Truman Grammar High School who fall in love with each other in the middle of complicated circumstances. While the reception from the people around them might've been something that concerned Nick, it doesn't appear to be a problem over time, given how the character decides to come to terms with his own identity and how it relates to his relationship with the person he cares about the most.

Image via Netflix

A Beautiful Trip in Paris

While the first season of the series focused on how the two boys fell in love within the confines of their school, the second installment had different plans for them, with the main cast of characters traveling across Europe as part of a school trip. The city of love gained a new meaning for its name, with the presence of Nick and Charlie in Paris. It remains to be seen what the future holds for the lucky couple, but for now, audiences will have to wait before the third season of Heartstopper can make its way to their television screens.

You can check out the image shared by Netflix below: