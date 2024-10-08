Editor's note: The below contains spoilers for Heartstopper Season 3.

From the pressures associated with coming out to emotionally abusive relationships, Heartstopper has shed light on some heavy subjects throughout its mostly whimsical run. The first two seasons maintain a beautiful balance of levity and pathos, whisking us away in the teenage spirit of idle doodles, vibrant color palettes, and adolescent confusion. But Season 3 adopts a more mature and thoughtful tone, especially as it delves into Charlie's (Joe Locke) mental health to a degree we haven't seen before. There is a reason the third season achieved a 100% Rotten Tomatoes score like its first, and its peak is found halfway through the season. Episode 4, "Journey," explores mental health and eating disorders in a confronting, profound, yet approachable way that is not only significant for the narrative, but also for representation — and it truly is the most powerful episode of Heartstopper to date.

What Happens in 'Heartstopper' Season 3 Episode 4?

Season 3 of Heartstopper picks up Charlie's storyline about struggling with eating from Season 2, but it is dissected, and its implications are really felt in Episode 4. At this point, Nick (Kit Connor) has finally worked up the courage to address this sensitive issue with Charlie, and has also convinced him to have a serious conversation about it with his parents. The episode is split into two points of view: Nick, then Charlie. After a doctor's appointment that confirmed his eating disorder, Charlie decides to check into an inpatient facility. Though he has low hopes of the program actually working, he feels it is still a step in the right direction.

Throughout both of the characters' journeys, the show maintains a measured approach to representing how an eating disorder can impact both the patient and a loved one. The script is taut, leaving hollow silences to magnify the emotional pain, with half-hearted jokes between friends echoing in the empty space. It is not facetiously serious, nor insensitive, and instead takes on a straightforward approach that respects their journeys while still funneling heartache into it. Charlie's side of the journey notably adorns this profound simplicity, especially in his matter-of-fact attitude to the experience.

Heartstopper seamlessly weaves in informative discussions about eating disorders and mental health within Charlie's storyline as well. His road to recovery is in no way linear, taking hopeful, tentative steps forward in eating, and relapses as “things become worse before they get better.” He lashes out at Nick, his friends, and his parents, isolates himself, and gives in to his compulsions, but has better days when he strives forward. There are also notes about how inpatient facilities of therapy aren't helpful or accessible to everyone, once again, keeping up a self-aware tone that refuses to romanticize recovery.

Joe Locke Delivers a Gut-Wrenching Performance in 'Heartstopper' Season 3

While Season 3, Episode 4 delivers the most powerful narrative in Heartstopper, it is Locke's gut-wrenching performance that is at the center of it all. He performs with his heart on his sleeve, never shying away from difficult emotions and instead embracing them with turbulent force. He pours emotion into Charlie's paroxysms as he wrenches away from Nick's arms when the compulsions become too overwhelming, and Nick's comfort just feels like nagging instead. He makes Charlie's bouts of isolation resonate with us on a visceral level, as his gaunt features and dead eyes convey the exhaustion of constantly fighting against his own mind.

Even during the happier sequences, there is a vicious cloud that threatens each precious moment Charlie manages to steal away. Locke accentuates a slumped stance and a wry smile to betray Charlie's undercurrents of hopelessness and despair. Over the montage of Charlie's stay at the facility is also his grave narration, which bounces between tones of morose acceptance and vague hope. When Charlie's healing takes a more positive turn, it is touched with a sense of fragility, as Charlie is tentative in all his moves up until his passionate, hidden kiss with Nick: a triumphant moment where he re-claims a moment of vigor. Locke perfectly embodies each beat of Charlie's emotional narrative, grounding the character while also making it appear as if he is lost in the recesses of his mind — we are moved by it all.

'Heartstopper' Season 3 Explores How Mental Health Impacts Loved Ones

However, what truly is significant about this episode is that we also see how the ordeal impacts Nick. While raising awareness about experiencing disordered eating and mental health issues is important, sometimes the loved ones are forgotten about. But Heartstopper acknowledges how the experience ripples through Charlie's support system, and in this case, zeroes onto Nick. His impossible position is truly encapsulated by the quote many fans of Alice Oseman's novels have been waiting for: "love can't cure a mental illness." In the Netflix series, this is said by Nick's aunt (Hayley Atwell), who is also a psychiatrist. She is the first person that Nick confides in about how he feels about Charlie's health, and she advises him about how to approach it.

Connor gives an equally emotional performance that gains Nick just as much sympathy as Charlie. Following his aunt's advice, Nick reins in the concern he is wracked with and tries to calmly and patiently address the situation. Strain and tension line every aspect of Connor's body language and facial expressions, as he looks like he is on the precipice of falling apart in every scene. Connor provocatively conveys how trapped and frustrated Nick is by his helplessness and limitations in action, and this reaches a peak at the Halloween party. Light and movement dash across the screen in a blur all around Nick, increasing in dizziness as the night goes on, with a dissociated Nick in focus at the center of it all. Nick's night is cut and pasted together in a slapstick manner, turning it into an out-of-body experience that eventually winds up in Nick finally breaking down in Tao's (William Gao) arms.

'Heartstopper' Season 3 Is Significant for This Reason

Eating disorders are rarely represented in the media, and when they are, they are portrayed in a very specific and narrow-minded mold. Or they are just plain romanticized. Heartstopper deciding to pursue this storyline in a demographic that is often overlooked already is a pleasant shock to the system. Eating disorders in young men, especially from the LGBTQ+ community, isn't an area that has been explored well, so, Charlie's storyline is instrumental in raising awareness about this. Charlie is diagnosed with anorexia nervosa and OCD (obsessive-compulsive disorder), where he is compelled to eat under a certain regime otherwise he believes something terrible will occur. On-screen eating disorders are more often than not pigeonholed into being associated with body image, and as such, it is refreshing and rewarding to be exposed to another way it can manifest.

Witnessing a palpable and practical representation of disordered eating is already so surreal — what’s more so is exploring the impact on loved ones. Heartstopper validates the experience of watching someone you love struggle and also feeling pain. We saw a pinch of this in Tori's (Jenny Walser) story, as her support and pain went unnoticed for far too long. But Episode 4's dual POV and Nick's heart-breaking inner monologue are incredibly affirming. The episode is crucial in paving a path for better awareness and more open conversations about eating disorders and mental health, urging both the patient and their loved ones to seek support. By featuring two powerful performances and narratives in a single episode, Heartstopper gives equal importance to both experiences. But even with the more grim subject matter, the series retains its wholesome and hopeful note, ensuring none of us lose ourselves in the darkness of the episode while inspiring us to reach for the light.

