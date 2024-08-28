Viewers of the Netflix hit series Heartstopper, based on Alice Oseman’s graphic novels, will be able to say “hi” again to the characters in October. But before Season 3’s release, Netflix UK treated fans by releasing episode titles of the upcoming season. In late 2023, it was reported that the premiere episode would be titled ‘Love’, which will likely navigate Charlie Spring (Joe Locke) and Nick Nelson (Kit Connor)’s feelings of love for one another. The new episode titles tease more heartfelt drama and darkness as the season progresses.

The second episode of the upcoming season of Heartstopper is titled ‘Home’, with the image of Elle Argent (Yasmin Finney) and Tao Xu (William Gao) cuddling in the background. The episode will be followed by ‘Talk’, with an image of the cast taking a selfie in the background. This episode will likely further explore Nick and Charlie’s feelings. The fourth episode is titled ‘Journey’, with a picture of Charlie in the background.

The fifth episode of Heartstopper Season 3 is titled ‘Winter’, followed by ‘Body’, which will likely explore Charlie’s eating disorder. The seventh episode is titled ‘Together’, with a picture of Elle next to her art at a gallery or her new school. The last episode is titled ‘Apart’, a direct contrast to the penultimate episode.

‘Heartstopper’ Season 3 Will Be “Darker” Than The Last

As viewers can recall, Season 2 of Heartstopper ended with Nick and Charlie almost confessing their love for each other. Viewers also saw Elle getting accepted to an art college that is far away from her friends, possibly teasing new challenges for her and Tao. The second season also explores important storylines such as Charlie’s anxiety and eating disorder, which will also be the driving force of the new season.

Locke, who will also be appearing in Agatha All Along, has previously teased that the new season will be “darker and horner”. "It's definitely way darker than other seasons of Heartstopper have been, whilst also maintaining that Heartstopper feel,” he said, “So the first half of the season, I'd say, is darker, the second half of the season is horny.” Rhea Norwood, who plays Imogen, also states that the new season will be more “mature”, as the characters are getting older. "Hopefully, they will be tackled in the way that Heartstopper does it, really beautifully,” she says.

Connor, Locke, Finney, Jenny Walser, Norwood, Kizzy Edgell, Tobie Donovan, Corinna Brown, Leila Khan, Nima Taleghani, and Fisayo Akinade will return for the new season. Star-studded actors such as Hayley Atwell, Eddie Marsan, and Bridgerton star Jonathan Bailey will appear in the new season. Following Olivia Colman’s departure, Atwell will play Nelson’s aunt. Marsan will play Geoff, Charlie’s therapist. Bailey will step into the new season as Jack Maddox, Charlie’s celebrity crush.

Heartstopper Season 3 will premiere on October 3 on Netflix.

