Heartstopper returns for Season 3 in less than a month. Stars have teased the season as much darker and more mature but still maintains that Hearstopper charm. First-look images showcased the darker side, but a new batch of images tease that charm that Heartstopper is beloved for. The images also tease the characters' future as they prepare for the next stages of their lives while addressing their current ones. From Nick and Charlie's relationship to Tori, Elle, Tao, Imogen, and Sahar, the characters go through a pivotal point in their lives.

One of the images features a very happy Nick and Charlie as they spend time outdoors with Nick's dog, Nellie. As the characters grow older, they look and act more mature. Kit Connor spoke about what's next for the couple in Heartstopper: The Official Podcast. Unsurprisingly, it's "sex, sex, sex," as he cheekily put it. His costar, Joe Locke, cosigned the assessment. "That just felt right for the characters," Connor added. As the characters get more mature, there will also be some swearing.

One Chapter of 'Heartstopper' Ends

Many Heartstopper characters are set to graduate secondary school, having taken GCSE exams. This development takes them to the next stages of their lives. Several of the images capture various characters in different stages of checking out their scores on GCSE Results day. Some, like Imogen and Sahar, are apprehensive about the outcome. Alice Oseman told Tudum that exploring university ambitions for the characters is one of the themes the season will explore. This will come with its share of unforeseen circumstances. The final episode of Season 3 is titled "Apart," teasing the separation between the characters as they pursue different things. This might also mean that Nick and Charlie will be pulled apart.

However, for other characters like Tori, who still has some secondary school to do, she is not concerned about university. One image teases Tori's Heartstopper moment as she smiles with the telltale signs of a moment about to happen. Does this have to do with the newest character, Michael? Elle has an idea of what she wants to pursue for her career, and one image captures her with a gorgeous painting. Meanwhile, she and Tao are still going strong.

Heartstopper Season 3 stars Connor as Nick, Locke as Charlie, Will Gao as Tao, Yasmin Finney as Elle, Jenny Walser as Tori, Kizzy Edgell as Darcy, Corinna Brown as Tara, Tobie Donovan as Isaac, Rhea Norwood as Imogen, and Laila Khan as Sahar. Guest stars include Jonathan Bailey as Jack Maddox, Hayley Atwell as Diane, Nima Taleghani as Mr. Farouk, Fisayo Akinade as Mr Ajayi, Jack Barton as David, and Momo Yeung as Yan Xu.

Watch Heartstopper Season 3 on Netflix when it premieres on October 3. Seasons 1 and 2 are currently streaming.

Heartstopper Cast Joe Locke , Kit Connor , William Gao , Yasmin Finney , Tobie Donovan , Olivia Colman Main Genre Drama Seasons 2

