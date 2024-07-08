The Big Picture Heartstopper Season 3 premieres in October, featuring darker themes and a new character, Oliver.

Charlie and Nick's relationship deepens, while Charlie faces trouble with his eating disorder.

New cast members include Jonathan Bailey, Hailey Atwell, and Jenny Walser. See new images of the returning cast below.

Heartstopper Season 3 premieres this October. In anticipation of the upcoming season, Netflix sent fans on a quest worldwide through their various International social media accounts. The quest required fans to unveil a one-word clue that unlocked new images from Season 3. The now-released images tease the much-awaited season, which stars have termed as being darker and more mature as Charlie (Joe Locke) and Nick (Kit Connor) grow older and take their relationship to the next step. The images also feature a new face as Oliver, Charlie and Tori's cousin, makes an appearance. The one-word clue that fans were supposed to figure out is "Oliver."

The images feature all the main characters from Season 2. One image shows Charlie and Nick gazing lovingly into each other's eyes. Locke did tease a hornier third season as Charlie and Nick's relationship moves to the next stage, and they explore sex for the first time. It won't be all flowers and sunshine for the couple as Charlie's eating disorder flares up, leading to unforeseen troubles for the couple. Some images feature Charlie and Nick in different settings with concerned looks on their faces.

In one image, Charlie sits at the dining table with a bowl of food, which he eyes with disinterest. Season 2 revealed that Charlie's eating disorder makes him skip meals in succession, which is detrimental to his health. Nick will support Charlie as he struggles with the disorder and tries to address the root cause. Another image features Heartstopper's resident happy couple, Tara (Corinna Brown) and Darcy (Kizzy Edgell). They face each other, and it looks like they are going in for a kiss. Another image shows Elle and Tao dancing, while another shows Charlie and Isaac spending some time together.

A New Spring Appears In 'Heartstopper' Season 3

Several actors have joined the cast for Season 3, but the new images show someone who was not previously announced. From the comics, Oliver Spring, Tori and Charlie's younger cousin, will appear in Season 3. Jensen Clayden plays the character. Alice Oseman teased the character to Tudum, saying:

“Oliver Spring will be making a small but festive appearance in Season 3 of Heartstopper as a younger cousin of Tori and Charlie. I’m so excited for the fans of the show to meet this beloved character from the comics!”

Heartstopper Season 3 stars Locke, Connor, Brown, Edgell, Yasmin Finney, William Gao, and Tobie Donovan. New cast members include Jonathan Bailey as Jack Maddox, Hailey Atwell as Diane, Jenny Walser as Tori Spring, and Fisayo Akinade. Olivia Colman won't appear in Season 3 as Nick's mom.

Season 3 premieres on October 3. Catch up with past seasons only on Netflix.

