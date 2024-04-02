The Big Picture Season 3 of Heartstopper will focus more on Charlie's storyline, including his eating disorder, showcasing serious topics with compassion.

Joe Locke hints at a darker first half and a "horny" second half in the upcoming season, maintaining the Heartstopper vibe.

Season 3 is set to premiere on Netflix in October and it's unclear whether it will be the end of the series.

The third season of Heartstopper is one of the most anticipated this year, and everything points to great progress made by production. Series star Joe Locke has been working on several other projects, making his Broadway debut in Sweeney Todd. He is also expected to make his MCU debut in the upcoming Agatha: Darkhold Diaries series. Locke recently appeared on Jesse Tyler Ferguson's podcast Dinner's on Me where he talked about making the third season of Heartstopper and teased what fans can expect.

Heartstopper Season 2 focused on Nick Nelson's (Kit Connor) journey of coming out as bisexual. Fans witnessed his struggles and triumphs while Charlie was there to support him. Locke teased that Season 3 will be more focused on Charlie. The Season 2 finale teased Charlie's arc which will deal with his eating disorder. Locke teased that and praised Alice Oseman's writing, saying:

"In the season that isn't out yet, we delve into that... Charlie's eating disorder sort of much more. It's probably the main focus of the season. And our writer Alice is... I never met anyone who can write such quite serious topics with such heart and such love. Somehow she writes it that the audience always aware there's a light at the end of the tunnel the whole time, which is a great which. I don't actually know how she does it because it almost allows the audience to not stress themselves out too much, whilst also learning about a certain topic."

'Heartstopper' Season 3 Will Have Some Changes

As Charlie and Nick's relationship develops while they develop separately as people, the show is bound to change, something Locke opened up about. He described the third season in two parts, saying:

"It's definitely way darker than other seasons of Heartstopper have been, whilst also maintaining that Heartstopper feel. So the first half of the season, I'd say, is darker, the second half of the season is horny. Yeah, that's ... that's how we've... that's how we on set ... that's how we'd block them out. It was a fun season to film."

Heartstopper was renewed for two seasons after the first premiered, but there hasn't been word on the fourth. The question about the third being the final season came up and when asked if he felt like the story had concluded after what they filmed, Locke could not answer in the affirmative. "I don't know," he said.

Season 3 is set to premiere in October. Seasons 1 and 2 of Heartstopper are available to stream on Netflix.

Heartstopper Teens Charlie and Nick discover their unlikely friendship might be something more as they navigate school and young love in this coming-of-age series. Release Date April 22, 2022 Cast Joe Locke , Kit Connor , William Gao , Yasmin Finney , Tobie Donovan , Olivia Colman Main Genre Drama Seasons 2

