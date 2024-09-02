In an interview with The Sunday Times, the star of His Dark Materials, Rocketman, and, more importantly, Heartstopper, Kit Connor, has given an eye-opening update on what to expect from Season 3 of the latter-mentioned hit teen Netflix series. It has been common knowledge for a while now that Heartstopper's third season will mature along with its characters, with some deeper, more adult concepts being tackled by the young-adult series. Mainly, this will involve the sexual evolution of Nick and Charlie's (Joe Locke) relationship, as a more complicated experience lies ahead for the adorable couple. In the aforementioned interview, Connor opened up on what it was like to shoot sex scenes on the series for the very first time and even gave a surprising admission as to how long that sort of shoot can take. Connor said:

"We’ve been taking baby steps. Season 1, he would be there making sure that we were comfortable holding hands. And now we’re doing the sex scenes. We shot a lot of footage for them. Not much actually ended up in the show. But we shot the sex scenes for about seven hours!"

In reference to the inevitable questions that come with the evolution of a coming-of-age series, mainly involving the difficulties that come with the maturing of the central cast, Connor said, "I wouldn’t say that we’ve outgrown the show because the show is growing in itself," suggesting that the move into more adult themes has suited the aging ensemble. Heartstopper has become a beacon of representation within the LGBTQIA+ community in modern media, attempting to leave no stone unturned in its tackling of prevalent issues. By that very mission statement, the more mature themes cannot be ignored, with the upcoming third season feeling as if it could be the most emotionally gripping of the three.

The 'Heartstopper' Season 3 Episode Titles Have Been Revealed

With the third season closer than ever, Netflix officially revealed the titles for all the upcoming eight episodes. This starts with "Love", a title that was reported back in late 2023, which will see the next step taken in Charlie and Nick's blossoming relationship. Episode 2 is titled "Home", with episode 3 titled, "Talk", and episode 4 titled "Journey". The final four episode titles are perhaps more evocative of what fans can expect, including episode 5, "Winter", episode 6, "Body", episode 7, "Together", and, episode 8, "Apart". To end with a title that suggests such melancholy is certainly intriguing, with exactly who or what may grow or end up "apart" anyone's guess.

Kit Connor has given an update on Heartstopper Season 3. You can watch both the first seasons right now on Netflix.

