It has been common knowledge for quite some time that Season 3 of Netflix's hit LGBTQIA+ teen series Heartstopper is set to be much darker and more mature than ever before. Now, with that in the minds of fans, creator Alice Oseman has opened up to TVLine with exact details about what that will entail for the many loveable young characters at the show's heart. Of course, front and center of viewers' minds is the relationship between Nick (Kit Connor) and Charlie (Joe Locke), with a tougher battle lying ahead for the burgeoning couple. Charlie's mental health issues were a supporting theme in Season 2, and are expected to play a pivotal role in the journey of not just him but Nick in the upcoming third outing, with such complex problems difficult for young people to calmly assist with. Speaking on this in reference to Nick struggling to help Charlie, Oseman said:

"That’s where the story goes toward the end of the season. Obviously, a big bulk of these episodes is very focused on Charlie’s mental-health journey. Certainly, we do see Nick struggling with that throughout but also struggling with his own identity in some ways, wondering who he is and the usual sort of teenage questions. Who am I? What do I want to do with my life?"

These questions of identity are crucial not just to the characters in Heartstopper, but anyone moving from academic life into adulthood. Heartstopper has been keen to represent the most important issues young people face, with this transition into adult life no different. Oseman referenced this in the interview, saying, "This season, we also start to see the characters think about life post-school, applying to university and things like that. And suddenly, we see Nick sort of realize, “I have no idea who I am.”" She continued, "The dynamic suddenly starts to swing the other way, with Nick starting to struggle a little bit more than maybe we realized and Charlie being there for him."

'Heartstopper' Season 3 Blends Returning Favorites With Exciting New Additions

With Heartstopper capturing the attention of viewers across the world for two seasons now, it was expected that several notable names would be onboarded for the third outing. The show's casting team certainly didn't disappoint, registering the likes of Bridgerton's Jonathan Bailey, Captain America's Haley Atwell, Michael Holden, and the always-brilliant Eddie Marsan. They will join series regulars Connor as Nick, Locke as Charlie, Will Gao as Tao, Yasmin Finney as Elle, Jenny Walser as Tori, Kizzy Edgell as Darcy, Corinna Brown as Tara, Tobie Donovan as Isaac, Rhea Norwood as Imogen, and Laila Khan as Sahar.

Alice Oseman has offered an insight into the mature themes that face the cast of Heartstopper in Season 3. Seasons 1 and 2 are currently streaming on Netflix.

